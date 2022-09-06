By 2028, the Nutrigenomics Market will be worth USD 1,289.7 billion | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing global burden of nutrition-related noncommunicable diseases and rising awareness regarding healthy diet

Market Size – USD 389.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for functional foods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutrigenomics market size is expected to reach USD 1,289.7 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period

The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Nutrigenomics market. The rising demand for the Nutrigenomics market is expected to drive the demand for Nutrigenomics market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing global burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases. Nutrigenomics is expected to help minimize the burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases through development of more sustainable approaches to encourage dietary change at a population-level. Establishment of organizations such as the International Society for Nutrigenomics & Nutrigenetics and European Nutrigenomics Organizations (NUGO) has resulted in increasing research and development activities around nutrigenomics.

Some major companies operating in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Danone S.A., Unilever plc, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix Inc., Metagenics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Cell-Logic, and Xcode Life.

Highlights from the Report

Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of obesity among the growing population due to sedentary lifestyle and food habits is expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reagents and kits segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference towards personalized nutrition is expected to drive demand for nutrigenomic testing kits, in order to get a personalized diet based on individual’s genetic, phenotypic, and medical information.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global nutrigenomics market in 2020. Increasing research and development activities related to nutrigenomics is expected to boost market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nutrigenomics market on the basis of application, product, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

Diabetes

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Reagents and Kits

Services

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Nutrigenomics Market Size Worth USD 1,289.7 Million in 2028