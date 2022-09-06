Benzodiazepine Drugs For The Treatment Of Anxiety Are Expected To Occupy Over 53% Share In The Market By 2026

Usage Of Benzodiazepine Drugs For Numerous Disorders Such As Insomnia, Anxiety Continues To Boost Sales During Forecast Period.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, Ireland, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global benzodiazepine drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Surge in capital requirements for the development of quality branded drugs are pushing the adoption of generic drugs in the benzodiazepine drugs market. Moreover, Benzodiazepine drugs are used effectively for numerous disorders such as insomnia, anxiety, and seizures, which continue to push sales through multiple applications.

Rapid urbanization and modern work culture have an impact on the mental health. There is a surge in various issues such as insomnia, anxiety, and depression. Moreover, the geriatric population is also dealing with sleep and panic disorders. Rise in awareness among masses about the significance of mental health has boosted the demand for medication. In addition to this, significant demand for therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and anti-depressants is witnessed in the recent years. Moreover, the above-mentioned factors are driving growth prospects in the benzodiazepine drugs market.

Besides this, various factors such as increasing benzodiazepine drug abuse and several reported cases of overdose, apart from increase in popularity of generic drugs, is resulting in slow growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the market owing to rise in prevalence of anxiety and faster approvals of drug process by major players in the region.

By application, benzodiazepine drugs for the treatment of anxiety alone are expected to account for over 53% share in the market by 2026. In the meanwhile, drug consumption for the treatment of seizures is likely to record a CAGR of around 2.4% during the forecast period.

Moreover, sales of benzodiazepine drugs through online pharmacies are projected to witness a CAGR of around 3.5% and 3.4% in Asia Pacific and Latin America respectively.





Growth Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and modern work culture is acting as a growth driver for the market. These factors lead to increase in issues such as depression and anxiety.

Moreover, rise in awareness among the masses about the importance of mental health issues has boosted the demand for medications including benzodiazepine drugs.

Rise in geriatric population and surge in sleep and panic disorders among them is expected to boost the growth of benzodiazepine drugs market.

Key player’s emphasis on research and development to improve the effectiveness of benzodiazepine drugs is expected to contribute to the growth.

Restraints:

Long-term consumption of benzodiazepine drugs is expected to cause various side effects such as dizziness, breathing problems, tremors, and brain damage. Side effects caused by drugs can act as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Impact of stringent regulations against drug abuse is that sales of benzodiazepine drugs receive closure through retail and hospital pharmacies, as these drugs require a proper prescription.

Competitive Landscape:

The key market players in benzodiazepine drugs market are investing in R&D activities to enhance the effectiveness of benzodiazepine drugs used in various applications such as sedation, inducing sleep, and anxiety reduction with minimal side effects. Moreover, key players are also investing in smart-ups and using various strategies such as joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers in order to establish their foothold in the benzodiazepine drugs market.

Players in the benzodiazepine drugs market are putting emphasis on their distribution channels, which include pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospitals, and online.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Mylan, N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma.

More Valuable Insights on Benzodiazepine Drugs Market

Segmentation of Benzodiazepine drugs

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others





By Time of Action:

Ultra-short Acting

Short Acting

Long Acting





By Application:

Anxiety

Seizures

Insomnia

Alcohol Withdrawal

Others





By Product:

Alprazolam

Clonazepam

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Others





By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





