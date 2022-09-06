Action Camera Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2028
Rising demand for sports events and recreational activities, rising penetration of internet and social media platforms, & increasing number of product launches
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Action Camera market entails useful insights into the estimated Action Camera market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.
Global Action Camera Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Action Camera business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Action Camera industry.
The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4,372.7 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Steady action camera market revenue growth can be attributed to rising trend of sharing photographs and videos (both live and recorded) on social networking platforms and media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and Snapchat. An increasing number of individuals and social media influencers as well as celebrities regularly share digital content, images, videos, and other such content with friends and followers. This trend is expected to continue owing to increasing number of social media apps and easy accessibility. Currently, streaming of live videos is garnering significant traction worldwide, especially amongst youngsters. According to a study, about 34% of Generation Z persons born between 1997 and 2015 exhibit an increasing inclination towards live streaming, particularly on social media platforms and nearly 82% choose live video streaming over social media content. Also, availability of apps, such as Reels, TikTok, and Youtube Shorts to create and post short videos is a key factor driving robust demand for action cameras.
The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Action Camera market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Action Camera market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
Eastman Kodak Company, Olympus Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., SJCAM Ltd., GoPro Inc., and TomTom International BV
Significant Features of the Action Camera Market Report:
Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players
Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years
Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth
An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market
Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio
Comprehensive overview of the Action Camera market on a regional and global level
The Action Camera market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Action Camera report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Box Type
Cube Type
Bullet Type
Periscope and 360°
Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Ultra-High Definition
Full High Definition
High Definition
Standard Definition
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Sports
Emergency Services
Recreational Activities
Others
Radical Highlights of the Action Camera Market Report:
Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies
Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years
Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players
Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing
Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Action Camera market
Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Printed Circuit Board Design Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Industrial Outlook
Market indicators analysis
Market drivers’ analysis
Rising focus on development of sustainable and eco-friendly products
Increasing adoption of water based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries
Increasing usage of acrylic dispersion adhesives in the construction industry
Market restrains analysis
Low storage capability due to perishability
High competition from hot melt adhesives
Technological Insights
Regulatory Framework
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Price Trend Analysis
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
