Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027
The rising prevalence of cancer and cancer cachexia cases is set to drive the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the nutrition products for cachexia market size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The proliferating financing in R&D activities for the discovery of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer cachexia is set to propel the growth of the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the nutrition products for cachexia market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the better healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key manufacturers in the North-American region.
2. Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market growth is being driven by the increasing pervasiveness of cancer and deaths associated with it. However, the economic burden of diseases and limited income in underdeveloped and developing countries is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market.
3. Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market based on product type can be further segmented into Powder Mix, Drinks, and Others. Powder mix is easy to take by mixing in any liquid such as water or fruit juice or with a solid meal which is further propelling the growth of the Powder Mix segment.
2. Drinks segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the patients suffering from chronic diseases needing calories, nutrients, as well as hydration attributed to most of the body tissue getting dehydrated with various treatments like radiation which result in fat loss.
3. The Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, E-commerce, Over the Counter, and Others. The increasing predominance of chronic diseases and wasting syndrome together with a large number of over-the-counter medication outlets and easy availability of essential medicines is further propelling the growth of this segment.
4. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the North American region. The progress in novel technology for the treatment of cancer cachexia and a robust product pipeline for wasting syndrome is further propelling the growth of the Nutrition Products for Cachexia Market in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the nutrition products for cachexia industry are -
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Smartfish Nutrition
3. Nutriwell Laboratories
4. MusclePharm Corp
5. Quest Nutrition
