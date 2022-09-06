Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Central Illinois
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Central IllinoisDECATUR, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager
574-345-0807 | allison.gonyon@lighthouseautismcenter.com
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Central Illinois
Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Decatur, IL
SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 10, 2022 -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Decatur, Illinois. Lighthouse operates one other center in Illinois, which opened in Champaign, IL in January 2022. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them.
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment that encourages children to explore their natural interests. At the newest center in Decatur, Illinois, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children have the opportunity to participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate together with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
“With our first center in Illinois opening just a few short months ago, we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from families and autism advocates in the state. It is clear there is a need for center-based ABA therapy services. We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue working with families with autism in Illinois through our newest center in Decatur,” said Colin Sheridan President of Lighthouse Autism Center.
The Decatur center is slated to open at the end of 2022. The facility will provide autism services to 25 families and create over 40 new jobs in the area. To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Media Contact:
Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager
(574) 345-0807
Allison Gonyon
Lighthouse Autism Center
+1 574-345-0807
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn