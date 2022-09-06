Food Traceability Market to Reach USD 9.75 Billion by 2028 | Food Traceability Industry Striking CAGR of 10.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to track food products in the supply chain and monitor the flow of materials and need to increase quality control

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Traceability Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Focus on more transparency across the food supply chain, use of predictive analysis, and better visibility of goods

Food Traceability Market 2021 report is comprised of an in-depth analysis of the global industry which aims to deliver comprehensive market intelligence study associated with major market components. The report includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more. This might help readers across the worldwide business industry to comprehend a lot about the regional as well as key domestic markets for Food Traceability. Reports include an overview and examination of the major companies operating within the industry which are considered to be revenue drivers for the market.

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

Continuous consumer demand for more transparency related to food product aspects to be provided on product labels – from origin of raw materials to agricultural practices and ingredients used in the production of food products – is expected to support market growth going ahead. Raw material traceability solutions provide complete visibility, thereby enabling consumers to know producer details with socio-economic profile information, farming practices, and potential human and environmental impact, and deployment of these solutions is expected to continue to incline and in turn, boost , market growth.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Top Key players of Food Traceability Market Covered In The Report:

Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

Market Segmentations of the Food Traceability Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Food Traceability market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability segments on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Thermal Printers

Tags & Labels

PDA with GPS

2D & 1D Scanners

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS

Infrared

RFID/RTLS

Barcode

Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy

Fisheries

Beverages

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Meat & Livestock

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers

Defense

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse

Government

Important Findings from the Food Traceability Market Study

Income and Sales Estimation –

Historical Revenue and Sales volume is displayed, and Supports information is triangulated with the best down and base up ways to deal with figure out the final market measure and to estimate conjecture numbers for key areas shrouded in the Food Traceability report along with organised and highly perceived Types and end-use industry. Additionally, the development of the Food Traceability and perceptive analysis have shown the explanations of macroeconomic elements and administrative processes.

Putting it All Together –

The Food Traceability research is currently segmented according to various types and applications. The Healthcare Cloud Computing market offers a section with an assembly process investigation that has been validated using key information obtained from industry experts and key authorities of profiled companies.

Additionally, the "Demand, Supply, and Effectiveness"

Food Traceability report provides information on "Production, Consumption, and (Export and Import).

Food Traceability Competition Analysis:

On the basis of their organisation profile, item portfolio, limit, item/benefit worth, bargains, and cost/benefit, leading players have been evaluated.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

