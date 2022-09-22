Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the lung cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $28.45 billion in 2021 to $32.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global lung cancer drug market is expected to reach $56.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. The rising prevalence rate of lung cancer is a major driver for the lung cancer drugs market.

Key Trends In The Lung Cancer Drugs Market

Targeted drug therapy in combination with other therapies is an emerging trend in the lung cancer market. It involves the use of immunotherapy drugs combined with other therapies such as chemotherapy that help in early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the disease. In this regard, drug manufacturers are developing targeted drug therapies for better diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

Overview Of The Lung Cancer Drugs Market

The lung cancer drugs market consists of sales of lung cancer drugs. Lung cancer is a type of cancer that decreases the ability of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream beacausebecause of uncontrolled growth of tissues in the lung. Some of the possible treatments for lung cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy. On the basis of the size of the tumor cells, lung cancer is broadly divided into small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Disease Type: Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Others

• By Drug: Gemzar, Paraplatin, Taxotere, Navelbine, Avastin, Tarceva, Iressa, Others

• By Geography: The global lung cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKlin, Vertiv Co., Sanofi-Aventis, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Celgene Corporation.

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of lung cancer drugs market. The market report gives lung cancer drugs global market analysis, lung cancer drugs global market size, lung cancer drugs global market growth drivers, lung cancer drugs market segments, lung cancer drugs market major players, lung cancer drugs market growth across geographies, and lung cancer drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The lung cancer drugs market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

