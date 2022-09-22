Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the brain tumor drugs market size is expected to grow from $3.17 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s brain tumor drugs market research the market is expected to reach $4.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The major driving factor responsible for the brain tumor drugs market growth is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide.

Key Trends In The Brain Tumor Drugs Market

Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life and reduce toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of brain tumors.

Overview Of The Brain Tumor Drugs Market

The brain tumor drugs global market consists of sales of drugs which are used to cure a mass growth of abnormal cells in the human brain. These drugs are either used alone or in combinations, depending on the type, size and locations of the tumor.

• By Type: Medulloblastoma, Astrocytoma, Oligodendroglioma, Primitive Neuroectodermal (PNET), Others (Glioma, Acoustic Neuroma, Meningioma)

• By Drug: Temozolomide, Carmustine, Cisplatin, Bevacizumab, Geftinib, Erlotinib

• By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global brain tumor drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Pfizer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Medical Corporation and GE Healthcare.

