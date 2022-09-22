Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is expected to grow from $80.73 billion in 2021 to $88.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The change in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As per TBRC’s anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market outlook the market is expected to reach $118.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market.

Key Trends In The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market

The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing. This is due to the greater impact on patient reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies.

Overview Of The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market

The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings.

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Anti-Histamine Drugs, Long-Acting ß2-Agonists (LABA), Inhaled Corticosteriods, Short-Acting Muscarinic Receptor Antagonists (SAMAs), Others (including Combinations)

• By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs

• By End-User: Asthma Patients, COPD Patients

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

• By Geography: The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, AstraZeneca, Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical, Vectura, Pfizer and Abbott.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market. The market report analyzes anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market size, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market growth drivers, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market segments, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs global market major players, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market growth across geographies, anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market trends and anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



