Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,568 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam demonstrates commitments to climate change: minister

VIETNAM, September 5 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is demonstrating its strong commitments to climate change prevention and has made concrete steps to promptly and resolutely implement its commitments, particularly the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 as committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm.

While receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hà Nội on Monday, Minister Lâm also stressed the viewpoint of the Party and State of Việt Nam in protecting the environment and adapting to climate change in awareness of their challenges. 

He suggested the US increase exchange of experience, technology transfer and investment in clean energy as well as enhance cooperation in various fields, including climate change adaptation, ensuring environment security and preventing environment-related violations, in order to help fulfil important goals. 

He also proposed the US support Việt Nam in implementing clean energy projects and programmes.

Lâm said the Ministry of Public Security has carried out comprehensive measures to fight violators in environmental protection.

John Kerry stressed that adapting to climate change plays an important role in ensuring environment security and energy security. He affirmed that the US will enhance exchanges and promote cooperation with Việt Nam in this field in order to help realise targets proposed by leaders of the two countries at the COP26. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam demonstrates commitments to climate change: minister

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.