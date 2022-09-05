Việt Nam demonstrates commitments to climate change: minister

VIETNAM, September 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is demonstrating its strong commitments to climate change prevention and has made concrete steps to promptly and resolutely implement its commitments, particularly the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 as committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm.

While receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hà Nội on Monday, Minister Lâm also stressed the viewpoint of the Party and State of Việt Nam in protecting the environment and adapting to climate change in awareness of their challenges.

He suggested the US increase exchange of experience, technology transfer and investment in clean energy as well as enhance cooperation in various fields, including climate change adaptation, ensuring environment security and preventing environment-related violations, in order to help fulfil important goals.

He also proposed the US support Việt Nam in implementing clean energy projects and programmes.

Lâm said the Ministry of Public Security has carried out comprehensive measures to fight violators in environmental protection.

John Kerry stressed that adapting to climate change plays an important role in ensuring environment security and energy security. He affirmed that the US will enhance exchanges and promote cooperation with Việt Nam in this field in order to help realise targets proposed by leaders of the two countries at the COP26. — VNS