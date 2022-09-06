Submit Release
Revilla honors Ramon Magsaysay laureate Dr. Madrid

PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release
September 6, 2022

REVILLA HONORS RAMON MAGSAYSAY LAUREATE DR. MADRID

The Senate, on Tuesday, adopted Proposed Senate Resolution No. 173 filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. which honored Dr. Bernadette J. Madrid for being the lone Filipino and woman in the roster of 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, considered to be the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

"We live in very uncertain times brought about by the pandemic. Now more than ever, we need leaders - model citizens who can give us hope. And we, especially our youth, can emulate. Precisely, Dr. Madrid is worthy of the commendation", said Revilla.

In his speech, the veteran lawmaker said that Dr. Madrid is recognized for her transformative work in integrating child protection in the health infrastructure in the country.

Dr. Madrid is an alumna of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. She is a clinician, educator, a researcher, and a social mobilizer who has been in the forefront in providing medical, legal, and psychosocial care to children and women who are victims of abuse.

"In recognizing Dr. Madrid, we are reminded, especially us public servants, to be steadfast, genuine and hopeful in our service to the people", Sen. Revilla added.

