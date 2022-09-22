Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the antiglaucoma drugs market size is expected to grow from $12.76 billion in 2021 to $13.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the antiglaucoma drugs market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s antiglaucoma drugs market outlook the market size is expected to reach $18.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders.

Key Trends In The Antiglaucoma Drugs Market

Companies in the antiglaucoma drugs are developing combination therapies in the treatment of glaucoma disease due to their ability to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Most of the combinations therapies are fixed dose drugs as it offers patient the ease of consumption when compared to non-fixed combinations.

Overview Of The Antiglaucoma Drugs Market

The antiglaucoma drug market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in eye.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication, Others

• By Disease Condition Type: Open-Angle Glaucoma, Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others

• By Type: Hospital Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global antiglaucoma drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Genentech Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG and Santen Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of antiglaucoma drugs global market.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

