Hormonal Contraceptives Market to hit US$ 26.59 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Hormonal Contraceptives Market by Hormone (Progestin Only and Combined Hormones), by Product (Hormonal Implants, Hormonal Intrauterine Devices, Oral Contraceptives and Skin Patches), by Age-Group (15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years and 45 Years & Above), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Gynecology/Fertility Clinics) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Growth Drivers
The main factors affecting the growth of the global hormonal contraceptives market are the increased focus on family planning due to rising urbanization, influencing the lifestyle choices of individuals. Many governments are taking initiatives to control the population size, especially in developed economies, to reduce the disease burden and negative environmental impact. Since hormonal contraceptives are considered more reliable than non-hormonal contraceptives such as condoms and diaphragms, there is a huge chunk of the female population with unmet needs. This gap between the demand and supply of hormonal contraceptives tends to augment the hormonal contraceptives market growth.
The global hormonal contraceptives market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – hormone, product, age-group, distribution channel, and region.
Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’
The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories:
- Hormonal Implants
- Hormonal Intrauterine Devices
- Oral Contraceptives
- Skin Patches
It has been analyzed that the oral contraceptives market is dominating the market owing to its easy availability, and cost-effectiveness, especially in the niche markets. Also, the presence of various players in the market contributes to convenient availability of products at competitive prices, thus facilitating steady market growth.
Intrauterine devices, especially hormonal IUDs are expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period. This growth may be due to the increasing adoption of long-acting contraception, no effect on breastfeeding, and normal fertility after removal of the device.
Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’
Based on the mode of distribution, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been subdivided into
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Offline Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Gynecology/Fertility Clinics
It has been analyzed that the hospital pharmacy segment holds the largest share of the hormonal contraceptives market, owing to the rising unmet needs and choice for irreversible contraceptives by women. Also, many key players are introducing novel intrauterine devices and the investments in the establishment of well-equipped hospital pharmacies, are all responsible to boost the hormonal contraceptives market. On the other hand, the online pharmacy segment is expected to witness a major growth due to the rising penetration of e-commerce.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The market for hormonal contraceptives in North America is anticipated to expand at rapid rates because of the region's high rate of hormonal contraceptive use, presence of an established healthcare system, and domicile of major market players. In addition, government programs aimed at raising public awareness of birth control and making it more affordable are supporting the hormonal contraceptives market expansion.
The developed nations in Europe, like the United Kingdom and Germany, have strong healthcare systems and a high level of knowledge of hormonal contraception, both of which are predicted to support regional growth. Due to its expanding healthcare system and the sizable number of contraceptive users, Asia Pacific market is expected to increase at a significant rate.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global hormonal contraceptives market are
- Novartis AG
- Allergan plc
- Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation
- Pfizer, Inc
- Bayer AG
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
- Afaxys, Inc
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals
- Mylan N.V
- CooperSurgical Inc
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Among others
