Peptide Therapeutics Market Expanding at an Impressive CAGR of 11% over the period of 2022 to 2025 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Asia Pacific peptide therapeutics market is predicted to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast period, making it a highly viable market. This is due to a large patient pool, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing need for innovative and advanced therapies

The global peptide therapeutics market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 47 Bn in 2025, with sales growing at a prolific CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2025. Scaling up from an estimated value of US$ 34.4 Bn in 2022, the peptide therapeutics market is fuelled by the various benefits associated with the product. Peptide medicines have been used to treat metabolic illnesses for a very long time and will likely continue to do so over the forecasted period.



Owing to the benefits related to the consumption of peptide therapeutics as well as the product’s wide range of applications in pharmaceuticals and the biotechnology sector, the market outlook for peptide therapeutics is highly positive in the upcoming years. Manufacturers of peptide therapeutics have realized the vital role that the product can play in meeting unfulfilled medical needs. Further, peptide therapeutics can be a preferred alternative to small molecule and biological therapeutics. All of these factors have led to an upsurge in research and investments in peptide drug recovery over the last ten years and is expected to bode well for the future prospects of the market.

Again, surging incidences of metabolic disorders and high prevalence of cancer propel the demand for investments in research and development activities in the field of peptide therapies. These illnesses are the prime cause of death and disability all over the world. As a result, there a greater demand for the development of peptide therapeutics. Peptide-based drug delivery for cancer cells coupled with enhancements in the next generation therapeutics will presumably supplement the market expansion of peptide therapeutics. In addition to this, there’s a rise in the interest in therapeutic peptide research due to commercial reasons. Thus, it is presumed that peptide drug recovery will play a crucial role in the healthcare industry.

“Heightened application of peptides in the treatment of diabetes and cancer will likely augment the sales of peptide therapeutics in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Popularity of oral peptide-based drugs to generate attractive market opportunities.

Peptide-based therapeutics will continue to gain momentum in Cosmeceuticals.

Government support to aid market growth in North America.

India will offer various lucrative opportunities to the peptide therapeutics industry.

Based on route of administration, parenteral route segment will continue to gain preference during the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Ipsen S.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the peptide therapeutics market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a moderately competitive market, major players are concentrating on market expansion activities. These organizations are engaging in distribution agreements, white space exploration, and collaborative ventures. The more established businesses are focusing on working with local players in order to expand their production capacities and improve their regional presence.

More Insights into the Peptide Therapeutics Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global peptide therapeutics market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2025. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on application (cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous systems, metabolic disorders, infections, hematological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, acromegaly, other applications), route of administration (parenteral route of administration, mucosal route of administration, oral route of administration, transdermal route of administration), drug type (branded drugs, generic/ biosimilar drugs), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the peptide therapeutics market in North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. A surge in government investments as well as an increase in industry spending on research and development activities in peptide therapeutics is driving the regional market growth. This market is further supported by the target market expansion in the United States. Owing to the high prevalence of cancer along with increasing research and development activities, the U.S. peptide therapeutics market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period.

In India, the peptide therapeutics market is anticipated to gain many profitable future prospects. The rising adoption of synthetic peptide drugs in India is likely to propel the market growth in this region. Rising incidences of chronic illnesses and an ageing population also contribute to the market growth.

Based on segmentation, on the basis of route of administration, the parenteral route will continue to gain momentum over the forecast period.

