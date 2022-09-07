Lidar For Automotive Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Global Lidar for Automotive Market size is forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lidar for Automotive Market size is forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2027. LIDAR-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems help in taking complete control over the vehicle with the features such as pedestrian detection, Lane Keep Assistance (LKA), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), thus driving its adoption. Government regulations or mandates aimed at raising vehicle safety standards due to surging roadside fatalities, and increasing demand for autonomous vehicles is also catering its market growth. Moreover, high end performance of lidars, growing investment on increasing electric vehicle adoption, rising demand for solid state lidars and many others will also influence its market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements within automotive industry, as well as growing emphasis on raising vehicle driving connectivity is set to accelerate the market growth in the long run.
Key takeaways:
1. Solid-State LiDAR segment is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global Lidar for Automotive Market during 2022-2027, owing to minimal or absence of moving parts, and affordability.
2. Fully Autonomous vehicles application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the global Lidar for Automotive Market during 2022-2027, owing to growing development of Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles and significant adoption of fully automated ride hailing services.
3. Europe Lidar For Automotive Market held the largest share in 2021, due to increased R&D activities towards Lidar technology as well as mandatory regulations by the government for the installation of advanced vehicle safety technologies.
4. Growing demand for autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles along with government regulations or mandates aimed at raising vehicle safety standards are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of Lidar For Automotive during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Automotive Lidar for fully autonomous vehicles is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027. Rapid rise in road side fatalities due to human negligence, growing emphasis of automotive OEMs towards fully automated driving, along with significant demand of fully driverless ride hailing services including robotaxis across varied countries can help in boosting the market growth.
2. Europe held the largest share of around 39% in 2021 in the global Lidar For Automotive Market and is analyzed to have significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. In July 2021, a Germany based automotive giant, Continental had partnered with AEye, in order to integrate long range Lidar technology within its full sensor stack solution for creating first full stack automotive-grade system for Level 2+ upto Level 4 automated and autonomous driving applications. These developments are set to contribute to the growth of automotive lidars within European markets.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Lidar For Automotive industry are -
1. Delphi Automotive PLC
2. Continental AG
3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
4. Infineon Technologies AG
5. Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.
