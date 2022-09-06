Basic Chemicals Market Size, Latest Trends, Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities over 2022-2030

Global Basic Chemicals-Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global basic chemicals market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Product Type, End-use Industries and Region, Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The global basic chemicals market is analyzed across several regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region would manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global basic chemicals market is projected to reach $949.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report highlights the market characteristics, market potential, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Eswara Prasad, Manager, Chemical and Material at Allied Market Research, stated, “Surge in adoption of basic chemicals in food & beverage industry and growth of the pharmaceutical sector drive the global basic chemicals market. However, health hazard associated with basic chemicals hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in agricultural additives is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global basic chemicals market is divided based on product type and end use.

Based on product type, the organic segment would hold the lion’s share from 2021 to 2030, and held more than half of the total market share in 2020. However, the inorganic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the polymer segment would portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. However, the chemical industry segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of share from 2021 to 2030.

The global basic chemicals market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as BASF SE, Borealis AG, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market.

• The Covid-19 outbreak negatively affected the market due to its dependence on food & beverages, textile, chemical, pulp & paper, agriculture, and polymer sectors which were hampered during the pandemic.

• The manufacturing industries were moderately affected which resulted in a downfall in demand for basic chemicals.

• Fuel consumption was decreased during the pandemic due to restrictions on transportation of non-essential items.

