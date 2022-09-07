Scar Dressings Market to Reach $894.3 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Growing consumption of Sterile Pads Enhances The Scar Dressings Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Scar Dressings Market Size is estimated to reach $894.3 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Increased demand for sterile pads to stop the flow of blood and treat the wound area using disinfectants, rising demand for iodopovidone to sanitize healthcare professionals' hands, and expanding investment by major competitors to develop enhanced scar dressings are some of the factors driving Scar Dressings Market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of psoriasis arthritis, highly informed people knowing the benefits of Scar Dressings, and high healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
2. Increasing demand for better healthcare facilities as well as the boost in the investments done by government and private companies in the pharma industry is fueling the market growth. The proliferation of Rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to further augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. The key factors driving the growth of scar dressings are the growing prevalence of arthritis and skin disorders. However, the high cost, as well as side effects of Scar Dressings poses threat to the market growth.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Scar Dressings Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Scar Dressings Market based on product type can be further segmented into Sterile Dressings and Non-sterile Dressings. Sterile Dressings held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts on account of the rise in the occurrence of stretch marks as a result of rapid weight fluctuations.
3. According to the data given by BMC, it is estimated that 1 to 2% of the population experience chronic wounds in developed countries, and this number is enhanced with the increase in the aging population thus requiring sterile pads for scar dressing.
4. car Dressings Market based on end user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Community Centers, and Others. The Community Centers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
5. According to WHO, burning is a global public health issue that kills an estimated 180,000 people each year. The vast majority occur in low- and middle-income countries, with about two-thirds in the WHO African and Southeast Asia areas.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Scar Dressings industry are -
1. Medtronic plc.
2. Alliqua BioMedical
3. Smith and Nephew plc.
4. Acelity L.P. Inc.
5. BSN Medical GmbH
