Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022”, the hormonal contraceptives market is expected to grow from $12.85 billion in 2021 to $13.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s hormonal contraceptives market outlook the market size is expected to reach $14.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.5%. Increased awareness about the benefits and use of contraceptives is a major factor driving the hormonal contraceptives market.

Key Trends In The Hormonal Contraceptives Market

Companies are innovating to manufacture chewable low dose oral contraceptives that reduce side effects. Chewable contraceptive initiative was an attempt to reduce side effects while at the same time making it easier for the patients to get into a daily regimen of using this contraceptive. The pill is already being sold as an over-the-counter product.

Overview Of The Hormonal Contraceptives Market

The hormonal contraceptives market consists of sale of hormonal contraceptives and related services. Hormonal contraceptives are used as a birth control method that acts on the endocrine system of the human body.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynaecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Hormone: Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones

• By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Gynaecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Others

• By Geography: The global hormonal contraceptives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Allergan, Afaxys Inc., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, HLL Lifecare Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Piramal Healthcare Limited.

