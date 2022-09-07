Foot and Ankle Device Market Size Expected to Reach $8.2 Billion with CAGR of 6.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Growth of the Global Foot and Ankle Device Market will be Fuelled by an Increase in the number of Orthopedic SurgeriesHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Foot and Ankle Device Market size is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Owing to a growth in the number of road accidents and sporting activities, the need for foot and ankle devices is increasing. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America's Foot and Ankle Devices Market had the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue to dominate the global Foot and Ankle Devices Market in the forecast period 2022-2027. This is majorly owing to the region's focus on addressing the prevalence of foot and ankle disorders and developing breakthrough surgeries at affordable prices.
2. The emergence of technological advancements in foot and ankle devices, as well as an increase in the use of 'Biomaterial in Ortho-Related Operations' and other related surgical procedures such as heel spur surgeries and plantar fascia release, are driving the worldwide Foot and Ankle Devices Market.
3. The innovation in prosthetics has acquired enormous popularity in developing mobilization with the assistance of externally powered foot and ankle devices, such as prosthetic limbs following amputation, which is generating more potential for the Foot and Ankle Devices Market to expand.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Foot and Ankle Device Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=9590
Segmental Analysis:
1. Foot and Ankle Device market based on the application can be further segmented into Trauma & Hairline Fractures, Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis, Diabetic Foot Diseases, Ligament Injuries, Neurological Disorders, Hammertoe, and Others. Hammertoe is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Foot and Ankle Device market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held a dominant market share of 36% as compared to its other counterparts. In terms of revenue, North America led the global market in 2021.
3. According to NCBI, Acute ankle sprains are one of the most frequent musculoskeletal ailments, affecting an estimated 2 million people in the United States each year. The proper functioning of the ankles, feet, legs, elbows and other joints is critical as a result, ankle and foot gadgets are becoming more popular.
4. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period of 2022-2027. This is majorly attributed to the availability of a huge patient pool, increased awareness, and rising healthcare expenditure in Asian countries. Further, the region's expanding diabetes population is expected to enhance the market growth.
5. Foot and Ankle Device market based on the End-Use Industry can be further segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs), Orthopedic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others. Ambulatory Surgical Centers is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Ambulatory surgical centers are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Foot and Ankle Device industry are -
1. DePuy Synthes
2. Stryker Corporation
3. Wright Medical
4. Zimmer Biomet
5. Arthrex Manufacturing Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Foot and Ankle Device Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=9590
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Orthopedic Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18337/orthopedic-devices-market.html
B. Total Ankle Replacement Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16977/total-ankle-replacement-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn