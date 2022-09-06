At 21.7% of CAGR, Hybrid Cloud Market Projected to Hit $171,926 Million by 2025 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Hybrid Cloud Industry

The hybrid cloud market was pegged at $36.14 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $171.93 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing need for more computational power among organizations and growing awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud drive the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. However, lurking concerns about data privacy and security hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rapid increase in adoption of hybrid cloud among small- and large-sized companies and augmented demand among various organizations to boost its IT service management capabilities without the addition of servers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in near future.

North America contributed about half share of the market in 2017, owing to the increasing number of cloud-based service providers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the study period, owing to rise in usage of cloud-based services and growth in deployment of data centers in the developing countries such as India and China. In addition, the hybrid cloud market in Europe is expected to grow gradually from 2018 to 2025.

Key market players such as - Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Google LLC, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

The services segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of hybrid cloud services on account of their cost-effectiveness and ease of access. However, the solutions segment held the largest market share, contributing about two-thirds of the total revenue, owing to the increasing inclination of companies toward building multi-cloud architectures.

Based on service model, the global hybrid cloud market report is segmented into Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). SaaS segment held the largest market share, contributing about 61% of the total revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of SaaS among organizations that seek complex software and hardware management. However, IaaS segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.1% through 2025, owing to various benefits such as enhanced performance, improved productivity, flexible computing capabilities, and increased delivery speed. In addition, the PaaS segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

In 2017, the small & medium enterprises segment was the largest contributor to the global hybrid cloud market in terms of revenue, holding more than two-thirds share. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the study period. On the other hand, the large enterprises segment is estimated to manifest gradual growth through 2025.

Among industrial verticals, the global hybrid cloud market report is analyzed across IT & Telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and other sectors. In 2017, the BFSI segment was the largest contributor, holding about one-third share of the market and would continue to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period, as concerns regarding security, cost, and complexity have considerably increased among healthcare organizations.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

