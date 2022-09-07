Acetum Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Acetum Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Acetum Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Acetum is widely delineated as vinegar and it is a dilute solution of a chemical compound acetic acid and other compounds. Vinegar is nothing more than a sour solution with 5-8% acetic acid taken into account as a condiment in several foods’ preparation. It is generally fabricated artificially through the oxidation of beer and cider. Acetum has a wide range of applications from the food and beverages industry to pharmaceuticals. Preparation of various food-related items such as salad dressings, vinaigrettes, pickling liquids, marinades, and many more includes the usage of vinegar to adjust and add flavor richness.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the Europe Acetum Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Augmenting cosmetics demand and the rising trend of ready-to-eat foods are said to be preeminent drivers of the growth of the Acetum Market. Health complications with excess consumption, and proliferating health consciousness among people driving them toward organic options are the factors said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Acetum Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Acetum Market based on the product type can be further segmented into malt vinegar, apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, white and red wine vinegar, and others.
2. The Acetum Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline platforms (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, local retail stores, and others), and online platforms.
3. The Acetum Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of the biggest vinegar producers and exporters in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Acetum industry are -
1. Kraft Heinz
2. Borges Branded foods
3. Acetifici Italiani Modena
4. Mizkan group
5. Shanxi Cuisine
