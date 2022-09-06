Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Surging Applications of Industrial Microbiology are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Industrial Microbiology Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the industrial microbiology market size is estimated to reach $17.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The proliferating significance of process automation over conventional techniques which will considerably decrease the cost of production and improve the market development is set to drive the Industrial Microbiology Market. The environmental testing organizations conjoin with the conventional R&D in the biopharmaceutical industry. Subsequently, it is observed that an upswing attributed to the drug development research is set to propel the growth of the Industrial Microbiology Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the industrial microbiology market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America’s Industrial Microbiology Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the quick development of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector with debatable application of genetically modified organisms in industrial applications in the North American region.
2. Industrial Microbiology Market growth is being driven by the soaring recognition of fermentation applications in syrup formulations and the expanding acceptance of testing procedures like sterility testing in the pharmaceutical and food & beverages sectors. However, the numerous disagreements noticed about the application of genetically modified organisms in food sources is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Industrial Microbiology Market.
3. Industrial Microbiology Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Industrial Microbiology Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Industrial Microbiology Market based on product type can be further segmented into Equipment and Systems, Consumables and Reagents. This growth is owing to the surging application of microbiology laboratory consumables like 5-SULPHOSALICYLIC ACID 3% and ACID-FAST DECOLOURIZER. The Reagents segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the heightening application of microbiology reagents.
2. The Industrial Microbiology Market based on application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical – Biotechnology, Agricultural, Environmental, Cosmetic or Personal Care and Others. The upsurge in R&D activities for the manufacturing of different anti-tumors and anti-microbial agents is further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. North America (Industrial Microbiology Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the boost in the Industrial Microbiology Market in the U.S. attributed to the accelerated development in different industries like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agricultural, environmental and cosmetic industry in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the industrial microbiology industry are -
1. Becton Dickinson and Company
2. BioMerieux SA
3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
5. Qiagen NV
