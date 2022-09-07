Machine Vision Camera Market Size to Hit $2.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% (2022-2027)
Increasing need for quality products, high manufacturing capacity of Machine Vision Camera MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Machine Vision Camera Market Size is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rising online shopping and e-commerce sales have contributed to the growth of the market in this region. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The rising need for advanced manufacturing in the U.S have increasingly demanded the use of Machine Vision Cameras.
2. The market players are majorly opting for various strategies such as product launch, partnership and agreements and collaborations to gain market traction and further penetration to explore the hidden opportunities in upcoming trends including Industry4.0
3. Recognizing trends and irregularities in production processes early on machine vision paves the way for realizing the smart factory of the future. Machine vision ensures safety in production process as well as quality in the end product.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on the Lens type the Machine Vision Camera Market is segmented into wide-angle lens, normal lens, and telephoto lens. Wide Area Lens dominates the market with share of 39.4% in 2021. Growth in various machine vision applications such as mobile mapping, UAV-based inspections of power lines or facilities, and advanced automotive ADAS systems has driven demand for a wide-angle lens that provides a large field of view and high resolution.
2. Machine Vision Camera market in Europe region held significant market share of 38% in 2021. The growth of manufacturing industry in Africa and Middle East (AME) is expected to grow at a rate of 14.2% between 2021 and 2025 thereby significantly driving the market
3. Automotive industry is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 14.1% the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing investments, and funds for semiconductors offering opportunities for the adoption of automation technology which is further set to drive the demand of connectors in semiconductor industry.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Machine Vision Camera industry are -
1. Cognex
2. Omron Corp
3. Sony Corp.
4. Panasonic Corp.
5. Hitachi
