Plastic Recycling Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth by Key Players and Forecast 2022-2028

The Asia Pacific plastic recycling market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market during forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic recycling market size was Remarkably robust in 2020 and is forecastd to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Recycling plastic garbage is a difficult task for which no viable solution has been demonstrated to be both, effective and environmentally friendly. Various recycling methods have been shown to be as costly as plastic, inefficient in terms of energy use, and as detrimental to the environment as plastic itself.

The global population continues to grow at an exponential rate, along with commercial and industrial activities. This has aggravated the issue of recycling plastic garbage, which accounts for a significant fraction of total waste generated on a daily basis from a variety of sources. Thus, continuous research activities are being undertaken across the globe with an aim of finding an effective method of recycling plastic waste or gaining something beneficial from the process.

Market Dynamics:

Plastic is a useful and long-lasting substance. It has replaced various materials, including metal, concrete, and wood, because it is lightweight, corrosion resistant, cost effective, and aesthetically pleasing.

Revenue from the global plastic packaging market is expected to grow at a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Plastic trash output is expected to increase with rapidly growing plastic packaging industry. The plastic packaging has a short shelf life, particularly in the food and beverage industry, due to which, large volumes of plastic waste is produced. The efficient disposal of generated garbage is critical. Recycling is the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible way to use plastic, as disposing plastics in landfills is harmful to the environment.

Solid waste collection and sorting system is lacking in various developing and underdeveloped countries. This could hamper plastic recycling business, as collecting and sorting plastic garbage is the first and most important step of the recycling process. In addition, high preference for virgin plastics over recycled plastics due to superior performance, and ban on import of certain waste plastic scraps into various countries and inconsistent amount of collection of waste plastics for reprocessing are other major factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global plastic recycling market to some extent.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Others

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Sheets

Polymer Foam

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Key Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

