DNA Methylation Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2022–2030-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising usage of DNA methylation technology in oncology research is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Rising usage of DNA methylation technology in oncology research is a key factor driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global DNA Methylation market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the DNA Methylation market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the DNA Methylation market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

Global DNA methylation market size reached USD 7.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising usage of DNA methylation technology in oncology research is expected to drive market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

DNA methylation is a molecular biology technique widely used in the field of oncology research to detect chromosomal aberrations and mutations in the genome, due to the property of this technique to methylate the cytosine residues of DNA. DNA methylation is widely used as epigenetic biomarker to identify potential genetic mutations or genes that may develop cancer. Increasing prevalence of cancers and various other conditions has led to increased adoption of DNA methylation which is expected to further drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. DNA methylation technology has been adopted in various research initiatives and techniques such as DNA sequencing, genome-wide and gene-specific analyses, and others, which makes it one of the promising technologies in molecular biology.

However, concerns regarding lack of expertise and biotechnological knowledge to perform DNA methylation experiments are a key factor expected to negatively impact market revenue growth to some extent. The number of personnel with the required expertise in performing DNA methylation experiments is limited. This could lead to erroneous results, inaccurate observations, or false analysis of data, which is expected to restrain market revenue growth. This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the DNA Methylation business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1006

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences, Inc., Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Abcam plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

Based on the types, the DNA Methylation market is segmented :-

The report bifurcates the DNA Methylation market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global DNA methylation market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Bisulfite DNA Modification

Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation

High-Resolution Melt Analysis

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

DNA Sequencing

Oncology Research

Microarray

Immunological Assays

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Institutions

Research Laboratories

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Enzymes

Reagents

Kits

Instruments and Consumables

Others

Key Highlights From the DNA Methylation Market

DNA sequencing segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of DNA methylation in DNA sequencing analyses such as pyro-sequencing and Illumina sequencing.

Bisulfite DNA modification segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the biotechnology industry.

Enzymes segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of enzymes in DNA methylation reactions during DNA sequencing analyses, such as pyro-sequencing and Illumina sequencing.

Asia Pacific DNA methylation market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry in countries in the region. Rising awareness regarding usage of DNA methylation as a promising diagnostic test in clinical research is another factor expected to drive market growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1006

Research Report on the DNA Methylation Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the DNA Methylation market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the DNA Methylation market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the DNA Methylation market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the DNA Methylation market and its key segments?

Regional Landscape section of the DNA Methylation report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the DNA Methylation Market include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dna-methylation-market

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the DNA Methylation market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global DNA Methylation market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the DNA Methylation industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the DNA Methylation market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the DNA Methylation industry.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1006

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Animal Genetics Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/animal-genetics-market-recent-industry-developments-and-growth-strategies-adopted-by-players-with-revenue-insights

Dewatering Equipment Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-dewatering-equipment-market-size-leading-players-demands-future-trends-growth-factors-strategy-price-and-gross-margin-till-2027

Gut Microbiome Test Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/gut-microbiome-test-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-analysis-to-2027-emergen-research

Acoustic Insulation Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/acoustic-insulation-market-is-likely-to-see-massive-surge-in-growth-and-demands-knauf-insulation-saint-gobain-3m-basf-se-kingspan-group

Clinical Biomarkers Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/clinical-biomarkers-market-to-collect-hugh-revenues-due-to-growth-in-demand-by-2027

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.