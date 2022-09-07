Machine Vision Systems and Components Market Share Worth $17.2 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Growing E-Commerce Industry Fuels the Growth of the Global Parcel and Postal Machine Vision Systems and Components MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Machine Vision Systems and Components Market Size is forecast to reach $17.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during forecast period 2022-2027. Growing penetration of automation and robotics across various industries and rapid advancements in industrial technologies along with the need for higher productivity are boosting the deployment of Computer vision technology systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The rising need for advanced manufacturing in the U.S has increasingly demanded the use of machine vision systems.
2. The market players are majorly opting for various strategies such as product launch, partnership and agreements and collaborations to gain market traction and further penetration to explore the hidden opportunities in upcoming trends including Industry4.0
3. Recognizing trends and irregularities in production processes early on machine vision paves the way for realizing the smart factory of the future. Machine vision ensures safety in production process as well as quality in the end product.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=10628
Segmental Analysis:
1. Machine Vision Systems and Components Market is led by cameras which are estimated to surpass $7.9 billion by 2027 majorly driven by the advancements in imaging technology.
2. Machine Vision Systems and Components Market in Europe region held significant market share of 41% in 2021. The manufacturing industry in Africa and Middle East (AME) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2019 and 2025 thereby significantly driving the market
3. Automotive industry is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period 2022-2027. Investments by the U.S automakers for strengthening of the manufacturing of automobiles with increasing integration of recent robotic vision technologies in vehicles is accompanying the growth of the robotic vision market in the U.S. Industry revenue is projected to continue grow due to this development.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Machine Vision Systems and Components industry are -
1. Cognex
2. Omron Corp
3. Sony Corp.
4. Panasonic Corp.
5. Microscan
Click on the following link to buy the Machine Vision Systems and Components Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=10628
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. 3d Machine Vision Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/3d-Machine-Vision-Market-Research-505196
B. Image Sensors for Machine Vision Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19256/image-sensors-for-machine-vision-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn