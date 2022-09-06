Europe and North America region starts the Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting exercise this September

As part of the statutory process under the article 29 of the World Heritage Convention, Periodic Reporting is a global conservation monitoring mechanism that aims to give the key stakeholders of World Heritage properties, i.e. World Heritage site managers and country national focal points, an opportunity to reflect on the implementation of the World Heritage Convention and to take stock of matters relating to the identification, conservation, protection and presentation of World Heritage sites at the national as well as site level.

This exercise is a self-reporting process that takes place every six years wherein the States Parties of one of the five regions - the Arab States, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe and North America – complete and submit an online questionnaire.

Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting in the Europe and North America region

The first phase of the Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting exercise in the Europe and North America region will run for an approximate period of 10 months i.e. from September 2022 to July 2023.

The Europe and North America region comprises, as to date, of 51 States Parties with a total of 547 World Heritage properties (468 cultural, 68 natural, 11 mixed and 32 transboundary). The national focal points and World Heritage site managers designated by their respective States Parties will be requested to coordinate and respond to the questionnaire, with on-the-ground information that is available and collected on the World Heritage properties in the region. The revised framework of the Third cycle questionnaire now also integrates the Sustainable Development approach and potential synergies between Multilateral Environmental Agreements, as well as other UNESCO Conventions, programmes and recommendations.

The Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting is geared to be an enhanced State Party-driven process while various national and sub-regional initiatives are expected to be undertaken by the stakeholders involved. As a result, the Periodic Reporting exercise throughout its process offers the opportunity for constant regional cooperation and exchanges.

In order to facilitate the exercise, UNESCO World Heritage Centre has developed a set of tools and guidance materials for reference and made these available on the dedicated webpage of Periodic Reporting exercise. Prior to the start of the exercise, the designated World Heritage site managers will be informed individually with official dates, instructions and information towards the online questionnaire.

