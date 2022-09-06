Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,617 in the last 365 days.

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Size-Share [2022-2029] | Is Projected to Reach USD 7,964.4 Million, with 6.2% of CAGR | Growth Rate, Key Players, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Challenges, Opportunities, & Forecast

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Key Players Tangent Medical Technologies, Teleflex, Smith Medical, C. R. Bard, Becton, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Vygon SA, Argon Medical Devices, Vigmed AB

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Peripheral IV Catheters Market.

The Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter market is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach USD 7,964.4 Million by 2029.

A peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter is a small tube that is inserted into a vein to administer medication directly into the circulation. Peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters are used to withdraw blood from veins for testing in addition to medication administration.

Peripheral IV catheters are used to withdraw fluids from blood vessels for diagnostics as well as medication administration. Advanced peripheral intravenous catheters have additional safety features to prevent needle stick injuries. Furthermore, because of their direct contact with the systemic circulation, peripheral intravenous catheters are made of non-irritant components such as synthetic material, which has no adverse effect even when left in contact with the human body's circulatory system.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/peripheral-iv-catheters-market/inquiry

Increased healthcare spending and scientific breakthroughs in the healthcare system will boost the market size of peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced PIVC technologies will increase sales even more. The growing ability to afford expensive medical treatment options such as catheterization will remain a major driver of industry growth. Technological advancements in catheterization methodology are also expected to drive the peripheral IV catheter market trend. Increasing the use of harmless, non-irritant, and user-friendly materials in PIVC manufacturing is said to eliminate associated ill effects and risks, thereby extending expected PIVC access. Furthermore, manufacturers have already begun to improve PIVC design in order to avoid the difficulties that previous designs have established. This is thought to be a significant factor influencing the PIVC market share.

Recent Developments

  • Aug. 20, 2021 Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical devices for interventional procedures, announced the commercial launch of SKATER™ Mini-Loop Drainage Catheters in the United States and the European Union.
  • In July 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a global medical technology company, acquired Velano Vascular for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, BD can now help health care providers eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection, reducing pain and discomfort while delivering quality outcomes and increased patient satisfaction, thanks to Velano Vascular and its innovative, needle-free technology that enables high-quality blood draws from existing peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) lines. Velano Vascular is a California-based medical equipment manufacturer; whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.




Report Attribute


Details
Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 7,964.4 Million
Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029
Base year for estimation 2021
Historical data 2017-2021
Forecast period 2022 - 2029
Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Component, display, application, region
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil
Key companies profiled Tangent Medical Technologies, Teleflex, Smith Medical, C. R. Bard, Becton, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Vygon SA, Argon Medical Devices, Vigmed AB

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Regional Outlook

North America Dominant’s the Market

North America is expected to witness a significant share of the global market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters. Major factors including the presence of large aging populations, largely sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements leading to rising rates of medical interventions in the US and Canada are driving growth in the peripheral IV catheters market in these regions. Besides that, due to rising discretionary income, constantly improving healthcare systems, and a thriving medical tourism sector.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market.

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Players

  1. Tangent Medical Technologies
  2. Teleflex
  3. Smith Medical
  4. C. R. Bard
  5. Becton
  6. B. Braun Melsungen
  7. Terumo Corporation
  8. Dickinson and Company
  9. Vygon SA
  10. Argon Medical Devices
  11. Vigmed AB

Browse Complete Premium Report with detailed table of contents:

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/peripheral-iv-catheters-market

Disease prevalence and the frequency of epidemic diseases drive demand for Peripheral IV Catheters

Increasing chronic disease occurrence and inflammation incidences will continue to drive demand for catheterization in the coming years, which will be a major factor driving the PIVC market size. The growing severity of epidemic diseases is expected to increase demand for peripheral intravenous catheters for patient treatment, diagnostic testing, and therapeutic interventions. In comparison to other catheters, PIVCs are likely to account for a sizable portion of this. Advanced catheterization methods are also expected to drive demand for peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC) market share.

Key Market Segments: Peripheral IV Catheters Market

Peripheral IV Catheters Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

  • Safety
  • Conventional

Peripheral IV Catheters Market by Display, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

  • Hospitals
  • ASC
  • Clinics
  • Home Healthcare
  • Others

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.
  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
  • Identify growth segments for investment.
  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.
  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Table of Content:

  • Market Definition and Overview
  • Research Method and Logic
  • Market Competition Analysis
  • Product and Service Analysis
  • Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
  • Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
  • Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
  • Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
  • Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Explore More Trending Health Care Research Reports by Pharma Research Consulting:

Vitamin B9 Market

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/vitamin-b9-market

Folate, also known as vitamin B9, is most noted for its role in supporting a healthy pregnancy and fetal development. It is a synthetic folate compound used in vitamin supplements and fortified food because of its increased stability. It is also find a major application in the pharmaceutical industry, as a key ingredient to prevent anemia.

Nasopharyngoscope Market

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/nasopharyngoscope-market

Nasopharyngoscope is a device that consists of an eyepiece, a lens, and a light source that is inserted into the patient's nasopharynx. Nasopharyngeal endoscopy, also known as nasopharyngoscopy, is a medical diagnostic procedure used to identify and detect nasal abnormalities.


Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy
Phone: + 1704 266 3234 
sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/

You just read:

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Size-Share [2022-2029] | Is Projected to Reach USD 7,964.4 Million, with 6.2% of CAGR | Growth Rate, Key Players, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Challenges, Opportunities, & Forecast

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.