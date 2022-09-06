with 9.3% CAGR, Arthroscopy Devices Market Size Expected to Worth USD 11.35 billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the arthroscopy devices market was valued at USD 5.57 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Arthroscopy Devices Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research the arthroscopy devices market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to rising cases of sports injuries, rising ageing population, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancement in the arthroscopic implants.
The market for global arthroscopy devices is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period of 2022-2029. Arthroscopy devices are medical tools and equipment that are used to visualize, inspect, and perform therapeutic procedures inside the body's joints. They're mostly utilized to address medical issues, including rheumatoid arthritis, bone tumors, osteoarthritis, and tendonitis. The growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, bone tumors, osteoarthritis, and tendonitis and the increasing cases of sports injuries will result in high demand for arthroscopy devices. Therefore, this will led to the introduction of arthroscopy devices in the market.
Arthroscopy devices are medical tools and equipment that are used to visualize, inspect, and perform therapeutic procedures inside the body's joints. They're most commonly utilized to treat medical disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis, and bone tumors. Arthroscopes, implants, imaging systems, radiofrequency systems, fluid management systems, and other instruments widely utilize arthroscopy. These devices are put into the patient's body with a small lens attached to study the structures and abnormalities inside the joints.
Arthroscopy Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing number of cases of sports injuries will drive the market's growth rate.
The rising number of cases of sports injuries will propel the growth rate of arthroscopy devices market. Along with this, growing incidences of joint replacement surgeries will influence the growth rate of the arthroscopy devices market. During the assessment of joint-related disorders, orthopedic surgeons use arthroscopy devices. Optical fibres are used to deliver light, and small lenses are used to magnify the affected area or joint.
Rise in the prevalence rate of musculoskeletal diseases will flourish the market's growth rate.
The increasing prevalence rate of musculoskeletal diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis will further accelerate the demand for arthroscopy devices market.
Additionally, the rising number of government initiatives to spread awareness among people about available treatment alternatives will act as major driver influencing the arthroscopy devices market's growth rate. Other significant factors resulting in the expansion of the market are the rising health consciousness and improving healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and increasing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) treatment procedures are the major drivers that will enhance market growth. Various innovations in the field of sports medicine and the development of technologically advanced product variants will further influence the growth rate of the arthroscopy devices market.
Opportunities
Growth in R&D activities
The rise in the number of research and development activities will provide beneficial opportunities for the arthroscopy devices market growth. Along with this, expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies will enhance the market's growth rate in coming years.
Technological advancement is the major driver creating new market opportunities.
Moreover, the increase in technological development in medical devices will further expand the arthroscopy devices market's growth rate in the future. Manufacturers are working on arthroscopy equipment with high-definition cameras, superior suturing procedures, and specialized suturing materials to improve visualization.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the high cost associated with arthroscopy devices will obstruct the market growth. Also, the dearth of skilled professionals will pose a major challenge for arthroscopy devices market. However, shift in decision-making in hospitals and strict regulatory requirements will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This arthroscopy devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Arthroscopy Devices Market
The need for medical supplies is rising to meet the needs of the affected population. In primary clinical treatment, respiratory support equipment such as an oxygen generator, a life-support machine, a monitor and an atomizer are among the most commonly used medical equipment. Furthermore, COVID-19 has resulted in a significant increase in demand for medical goods such as masks, gloves, and protective spectacles. With an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases around the world, the need for medical supplies continues to climb among healthcare professionals and the general public for preventative measures. Manufacturers of these items have an opportunity to take advantage of the rising demand for medical supplies in order to assure a steady supply of personal protective equipment on the market. COVID 19 is likely to have a substantial impact on the arthroscopy devices market as a result of these factors.
Recent Development
In December 2021, Healthium Medtech had launched Arthroscopy product manufacturing facilities in Ahemdabad. The Arthroscopy products developed in the manufacturing facility are used to treat various knee and shoulder conditions, including anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, posterior cruciate ligament injuries, and others.
Some of the major players operating in the arthroscopy devices market are Arthrex (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Medical Device Business Services, Inc., (US), Stryker (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Wright Medical Group N.V., (US), Bioventus (US), Flexion Therapeutics Inc., (US), Medicon Health Care Private Limited. (India), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), and GPC Medical Ltd., (India), among others.
Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Scope
The arthroscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Arthroscopic Implants
Arthroscopes
Fluid Management Systems
Radiofrequency Systems
Visualization Systems
Powered Shaver Systems
Other Arthroscopy Equipment
Based on the product, the arthroscopy devices market is segmented into arthroscopic implants, arthroscopes, fluid management systems, radiofrequency systems, visualization systems, powered shaver systems, and other arthroscopy equipments. Arthroscopic implants is further sub segmented into knee implants, hip implants, shoulder implants, other implants. Radiofrequency systems is further sub segmented into RF generators, radiofrequency probes and wands, footswitch.
Application
Knee Arthroscopy
Hips Arthroscopy
Spine Arthroscopy
Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy
Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy
Others Arthroscopy Applications
Based on the application, the arthroscopy devices market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, hips arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy, and others arthroscopy applications.
End User
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Others
On the basis of end user, the arthroscopy devices market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and others.
Arthroscopy Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The Arthroscopy devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Arthroscopy devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the arthroscopy devices market because of the growing adoption of advanced technology and presence of major market players in this region. Additionally, well-established healthcare infrastructure will further enhance the market's growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growth of medical tourism in this region. Also, the occurrence of prominent players operating in developing markets and increasing patient pool will propel the market's growth rate in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The arthroscopy devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for arthroscopy devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the arthroscopy devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Research Methodology : Global Arthroscopy Devices Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
