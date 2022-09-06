Medical Laser Market Size to Hit USD 9.0 billion by 2029 | Regional outlook, Opportunity and Growth Forecast

Growth Drives by Rising Eye Disorders Due to an Ageing Population

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Medical Laser Market.

The global medical laser market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 10.3%.

The growing Inclination for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes will provide the medical laser market with unparalleled growth potential. Obesity’s expanding prevalence, people’s increasing attention on physical beauty, and people’s growing awareness of aesthetic operations are all major industry driving drivers. Medical lasers will see increased adoption as a result of reduced pain, fewer incisions, and faster recovery times. Moreover, continued advancements in laser-assisted devices will help the industry’s growth by allowing healthcare facilities to provide improved treatments with a lower risk of post-procedural problems.

Some of the primary factors driving Medical Laser Market growth are the expanding popularity of minimally invasive procedures, the rising number of aesthetic surgeries, and the rising frequency of eye problems. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of congenital heart illnesses, coronary artery diseases, glaucoma, age-related macular oedema, and other diseases is expected to propel the market forward.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3140/medical-laser-market/#request-a-sample

Industry Insights:

Sisram Medical Company

Overview: Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches the Alma Hybrid and Alma TED Systems in Canada. Alma Hybrid, the first laser platform to include an ablative 10,600 nm (CO2) laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser for skin resurfacing that offers a comprehensive solution to utilize each best-in-class laser independently or for the very first time, customizes the treatment pattern by combining both wavelengths

Fotona:

Overview: AGIC Said to Sell Medical Laser Firm Fotona for $820 Million. AGIC Capital, the private equity firm led by Chinese dealmaker Henry Cai, has agreed to sell a majority stake in Fotona d.o.o. that values the medical laser company at about 700 million euros ($820 million), according to people familiar with the matter. London-based buyout firm Vitruvian Partners emerged as the buyer for the control of Fotona after beating out other contenders, the people said. AGIC will still have a minority stake in the medical laser firm after the deal, they added.

Regional outlook- The Asia Pacific countries are expected to present good opportunities for market players to market medical laser products in these regions.

North America currently dominates this market and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. The dominance of this region is due to a growing need for less invasive medical operations, a strong desire for cosmetic procedures, and a high adoption rate of novel technology in the United States. The market for medical laser systems in Asia Pacific is the second largest, followed by Europe.



Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Medical Laser Market that includes:

Medical Laser Market: Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of medical laser Market.

Key players in Global medical laser market include Alcon AG, Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers), Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch Health Companies, Inc, BIOLASE, Syneron Medical, Cynosure, Dentsply Sirona and Fotona.

Medical Laser Market Scope and Segmentation

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2021 Historic Data 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Medical Laser Market Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa product Type



Solid State Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems

Dye Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems By Applications Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology CAGR (Medical Laser Market) 10.3% (Current Market Analysis) Largest Regional market 41% (North America) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email



Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3140/medical-laser-market/



What are the Medical Laser Market factors that are explained in the report?

Medical Laser Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2029)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Medical Laser and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies





Quick Buy - Medical Laser Market Research Report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/checkout/

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market is expected to grow at 6.84% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 1.55 USD billion by 2029 from 0.88 USD billion in 2020.

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is expected to grow at 7.45% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 35.33 USD billion by 2029 from 18.90 USD billion in 2020.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/