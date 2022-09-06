Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,487 in the last 365 days.

Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the pending Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE).

Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) between June 15, 2021, and August 26, 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2022. NYSE: AZRE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 30, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Azure Power Global Limited. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants, that certain project data was manipulated, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective, that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the pending Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.