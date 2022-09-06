Dental Care Market To Show Strong Growth & Revenue To 2030 | Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GSK Group

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental care market size was USD 33.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in oral care products and growing prevalence of dental care are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Additionally, technological advancements in oral care products and introduction of innovative dental products are expected to drive market revenue growth. In developed countries with high living expenses, majority of people opt for oral care devices, such as electric toothbrushes and other innovative dental care items, owing to various advantages. An electric toothbrush comes with various advantages, such as through its app, sensors of electric toothbrush check that users are brushing their teeth properly and its entertaining activities encourage youngsters to maintain healthy practice of brushing their teeth on a regular basis.

The latest study on the Dental Care Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 . Dental Care Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

The Global Dental Care Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

Some of the key participants in this Dental Care Market industry include:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GSK Group of Companies, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unilever, GC Corporation, Lion Corporation, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dental Care Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

The toothbrush & accessories segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Toothbrush serves as the foundation of daily oral hygiene since it is essential for thoroughly cleaning bacterial plaque (oral biofilm) and avoiding major problems that its buildup leads to, such as tooth decay, gum disease, tooth sensitivity, and halitosis, among others. Furthermore, introduction of innovative electronic toothbrushes is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 29 March 2022, Colgate-Palmolive introduced electric toothbrushes powered by sonic technology, which offer significantly greater cleaning than traditional toothbrushes. Colgate ProClinical electric toothbrushes get rid of germs that cause odors and hard-to-clean plaque. The advanced line is portable, has a sleek and contemporary style, and is lightweight and simple to use.

The home segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Dental care should be provided at home for children of upto twelve months, to assist children and their families build a lifetime of good oral health. Most patients who have a higher than average level of dental hygiene knowledge choose oral irrigators for home usage. Furthermore, home-use oral irrigators, often known as water floss, are becoming more popular owing to growing awareness of bleeding gums produced by string floss and difficulty in maintaining dental health.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental care market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Toothpastes

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Manual Toothbrushes

Electric Toothbrushes

Battery-powered Toothbrushes

Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/ Rinses

Non-medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/ Ancillaries

Dental Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

Dental Water Jets

Dental Products

Fixatives

Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home

Dentistry

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

