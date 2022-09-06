Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market to Reach $823.4 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market size is estimated to reach $823.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market size is estimated to reach $823.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Collagenase clostridium histolyticum falls under the category of an enzyme that disassembles collagen. It removes the rigidity caused by thickened tissue in proximal interphalangeal joints. Moreover, it is produced from a species of bacterium named clostridium histolyticum that normally resides in feces. Even though proteins like collagen are beneficial for joint health but their excessive deposition set Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease in motion. Besides, contracture there are many other fibrotic illnesses associated with organs like skin, liver, and others that are caused by endopeptidases like matrix metalloproteinases.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the higher prevalence of advanced med-tech companies such as Endo International which has been promoting research in the field of the disease type discussed above. However, North America and Europe are poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. The innumerable flow of riches in research and development for a more stable and effective cure is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market. Side effects linked with Xiaflex, widespread unemployment ascribing to the COVID-19 has crippled the rising trend of per capita income of nations worldwide and it is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market based on the disease type can be further segmented into Cellulite, Penile fibrosis/Peyronie's disease, Dupuytren's contracture, and others. Dupuytren's contracture segment held the largest share in 2021.
2. The Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market based on the form can be further segmented into powder and injection. The injection segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to far-reaching usage in medical operations related to contracture and Peyronie's disease. Injections are an indispensable part of surgical treatments.
3. The Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum industry are -
1. Pfizer Inc.
2. Healthpoint Ltd.
3. Actelion Pharmaceuticals Canada
4. Auxilium Pharmaceuticals
5. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
