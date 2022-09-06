Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,592 in the last 365 days.

How to Make Friends as an Adult—and Keep Them

In an era when nuance is lost in text messages, carefully curated social media posts obscure real life and COVID-19 has limited in-person interactions, genuine friendships might feel more fragile than ever.

A new book called “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and Keep—Friends as an Adult” by Marisa Franco Ph.D. ’17, assistant clinical professor of psychology, could help.

She was inspired by a series of failed romantic relationships, which led her to turn to friends for love and support. “I began to question: Why is romantic love the only love that matters in society? There’s a larger cultural problem around how we don’t value friendship.”

Being lonely can literally make you sick—the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day, she said. “We need connection like we need food, water and oxygen,” said Franco. She explores this topic in a University Honors course this fall called “The Loneliness Crisis: Origins and Solutions.”

Franco clears up misconceptions and offers the following advice on making friends and maintaining quality friendships.

You just read:

How to Make Friends as an Adult—and Keep Them

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.