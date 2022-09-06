How to Make Friends as an Adult—and Keep Them

In an era when nuance is lost in text messages, carefully curated social media posts obscure real life and COVID-19 has limited in-person interactions, genuine friendships might feel more fragile than ever.

A new book called “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and Keep—Friends as an Adult” by Marisa Franco Ph.D. ’17, assistant clinical professor of psychology, could help.

She was inspired by a series of failed romantic relationships, which led her to turn to friends for love and support. “I began to question: Why is romantic love the only love that matters in society? There’s a larger cultural problem around how we don’t value friendship.”

Being lonely can literally make you sick—the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day, she said. “We need connection like we need food, water and oxygen,” said Franco. She explores this topic in a University Honors course this fall called “The Loneliness Crisis: Origins and Solutions.”

Franco clears up misconceptions and offers the following advice on making friends and maintaining quality friendships.