Increasing focus on developing groundbreaking smart products is a key factor driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Lifecycle Management Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2030

The latest report titled ‘Global Product Lifecycle Management Market,’ published by Emergen and Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Hyperscale Computingindustry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Product Lifecycle Management market.

The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market size was USD 27.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on developing groundbreaking smart products is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, increased efficiency in marketing offered by PLM systems is a major trend that is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) helps organizations to develop and introduce new products in the market. This software makes it easy to track and share data along with product value chain, from initial design through manufacturing, supply chain management and operations, and asset maintenance. PLM plays a critical role in helping manufacturers to develop the next generation of products, at a lower cost and with a faster time to market. PLM, provides a collaborative environment for teams to discuss and resolve issues at an early stage. It allows product information to move effortlessly between teams and data to be accessed from any platform around the world.

However, planned obsolescence is a major drawback of PLM systems. Companies artificially build in later stages of life cycle because lifecycle management effectively dictates that old products will be replaced by new ones. For instance, a manufacturer may produce a new model year product with plugs that are incompatible with the prior year's product, or a software vendor may expressly opt to discontinue supporting a product just because it is outdated. This results in waste since consumers are compelled to upgrade, discarding things that may have served them well in other ways.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Product Lifecycle Management market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include: Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Inc., Aras Corporation, IBM, Kalypso, Accenture, Bamboo Rose and Propel.

Market Segmentation of Product Lifecycle Management Market

Emergen Research has segmented the PLM market based on deployment mode, software, end-use, and region:

· Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

· Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Portfolio Management

Simulation & Change Management

Quality Management

Manufacturing Operations Management

Design & Engineering Management

Others

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Product Lifecycle Management Market

The cloud segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to the fact that cloud-based PLM systems make it easier to implement, upgrade, and customize products.

The design and engineering segment is expected to grow considerably due to continuous digitalization and rapid spread of connected value chains.

The automotive and transportation segment is expected to register a steady growth. Expanding usage of digital manufacturing and integration of IoT in production of smart automobiles is expected to drive market growth in the automotive industry.

The North America is expected to register a considerable growth rate. Market players in the region can invest heavily in new solutions, such as IoT, augmented reality, telecommunication technology, and connected industries due to their strong financial position, providing competitive advantage in the market.

Market Size – USD 27.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – Increased marketing efficiency offered by PLM systems

Key insights presented in the Product Lifecycle Management Market

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Product Lifecycle Management market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Regional Segmentation of the Product Lifecycle Management Market

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Product Lifecycle Management market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Product Lifecycle Management industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Product Lifecycle Management market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Product Lifecycle Management industry.

