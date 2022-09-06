Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the SMBG devices market size is expected to grow from $11.99 billion in 2021 to $13.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The global self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market size is expected to grow to $18.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market growth going forward.

The self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) device market consists of the sale of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the concentration of glucose in the blood. It refers to portable instruments that can identify the possibilities of diabetes. These devices usually measure glucose levels by obtaining a small drop of blood from patients by pricking their fingers. International guidelines recommend this method for managing a patient’s diabetes successfully.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. Major companies operating in the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Segments

The global SMBG devices market is segmented:

By Product: Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Testing Strips, Lancets

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Diabetes Clinics & Centers

By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

By Geography: The global SMBG devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides SMBG devices market overviews, self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices industry analysis and forecasts self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market size and growth, SMBG devices market share, SMBG devices market segments and geographies, self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market trends, SMBG devices market players, SMBG devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The SMBG devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, Bionime Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan Inc, PHC Holdings Corporation, Home Diagnostics Inc, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, ARKRAY Inc, Ypsomed Holding AG, Dexcom Inc, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk, Glysens Incorporated, and Senseonics Holdings.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

