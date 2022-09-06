Protein Purification & Isolation Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Increasing research areas in biotechnology for the development of innovative drugs contributing to the growth of the protein purification & isolation market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the protein purification & isolation market size is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2027. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The increasing research areas in biotechnology for the development of innovative drugs and the growing research and development activities for developing protein purification & isolation technologies are contributing to the growth of the Protein Purification & Isolation Market for the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the protein purification & isolation market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing demand for drug screening and protein therapeutics. In addition, the companies are focusing on developing advanced protein isolation technologies. A robust economy and a growing trend in healthcare facilities are driving demand for Protein Purification & Isolation Market in this region.
2. The increasing adoption of ion exchange for separating proteins in a solution is driving the growth of the Protein Purification & Isolation Market. However, the high cost of protein purification & isolation kits is expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Protein Purification & Isolation Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Protein Purification & Isolation Market based on the application can be further segmented into Drug Screening, Affinity Chromatography, Gel Electrophoresis, Biomarker Discovery, Protein Therapeutics, Target Identification and Others. The rise in the demand for identifying potential drugs to optimize before the selection of a candidate drug to progress to clinical trials is propelling the demand for drug screening. The key players are focusing on developing advanced protein purification & isolation technologies for drug screening.
2. Protein Purification & Isolation Market based on the End-Use can be further segmented into Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers and Others. The rise in the demand for drug screening; ion exchange methods in academic and research institutes; and the growing availability of advanced technologies for protein purification and isolation are the major factors contributing to the growth of the Protein Purification & Isolation Market.
3. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021. The rise in the adoption of drug screening methods in the region is driving the growth of the market. Key manufacturers are leading the Protein Purification & Isolation market in this region with innovative protein purification and isolation technologies.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the protein purification & isolation industry are -
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
2. QIAGEN N.V
3. Purolite
4. Agilent Technologies
5. Promega Corporation
