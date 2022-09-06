Can Coatings Market Size To Worth USD 2.62 Billion at a CAGR 3.2% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Boost in the food and beverage industry is the major driving factor for Can Coatings Market during the Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Can Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Expanding utilization of metal cans in food and beverage application, high interest for can coatings in rising nations of APAC, increasing utilization of epoxy covering, new product improvements in can coatings, and variance in crude material costs, are the driving components for Can Coatings Market. Tough guidelines on BPA (biphenyl) is the significant restraining factor for Can Coatings Market. The development of can coatings be able to showcase in the regions is, for the most part, credited to the built-up food and refreshments, individual consideration, concoction, and pharmaceutical ventures. This, thus, is relied upon to impel the utilization of metal jars in food and refreshments, synthetic compounds, pharmaceutical, and individual consideration businesses. This is relied upon to drive the can coatings to be able to market in the region.

APAC is anticipated to be quickest developing can coatings be able to showcase, regarding esteem, during the figure time frame. APAC is an assembling center point for food and refreshments, pharmaceutical, and substance enterprises. This is relied upon to drive the utilization of metal jars, along these lines powering the can coatings be able to showcase.

Key participants include PPG Industries: Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Axalta Coating System, Eastman Chemical Company, VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, National Paint Factories, ALTANA AG, Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Solvent-based paints are comprised of condensing specialists that are intended to dissipate by means of a concoction response with oxygen. Normally, moving air encompassing a solvent-based covering will assist with accelerating the response, diminishing drying times.

The significant types of the inside can covering are produced using epoxy tars, which have accomplished wide acknowledgment for use as defensive coatings in view of their extraordinary mix of strength, bond, form-ability, and substance opposition. Such coatings are basically idle and have been utilized securely for more than 40 years.

Canned foods and beverages establish a significant piece of the worldwide food flexibly. Buyers anticipate that canned foods and beverages should keep up their flavor, surface, and shading and be liberated from sickness, causing pathogens. This is commonly practiced by covering can insides with defensive resins.

Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Conventional Solvent-borne

Water-borne

UV-cured

Other

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Oleoresins

Vinyl

Phenolic

Acrylic

Polyesters

Polyolefin

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Aerosol Cans

General line Cans

Paint & Coating

Other

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions covered in the global Can Coatings Market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Can Coatings Market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Can Coatings Market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Can Coatings Market?

