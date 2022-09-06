Local Cosmetologist and MedSpa Owner Launches New Skincare Line, Love Skin Botanicals™

Exclusive, medically advanced, plant-activated line featured in personalized treatment plans

TEMPE, Ariz. (PRWEB) September 06, 2022

Love Skin Holistic Medical Spa owner and licensed cosmetologist Diana J. Rieger recently debuted her new skincare line, Love Skin Botanicals™. The line's organic, plant-activated products include cleansers, exfoliants, scrubs, toners, serums, moisturizers, and specialty treatments are featured exclusively at the spa and are available for purchase online.

"My overall goal is to educate my clients about what is happening to their skin based on their lifestyle and provide them with the solutions to achieve the best possible outcomes," said Diana J. Rieger, Love Skin Botanicals™ creator. "To accomplish this, I decided to present my exclusive line that's medically advanced, plant-activated and uses organic and eco-certified, non-GMO natural ingredients with no petroleum or artificial fragrances."

Love Skin Botanicals™ was inspired by a love of people, the environment, and skin, as well as a desire for medical-grade skincare based on cutting-edge science and clinical research. The line contains vegan ingredients like grape extract, wild mushrooms, kiwi root, wild, unrefined shea butter, walnut powder, and volcanic mud. All of the products have undergone human clinical testing.

After having a negative experience at another facility while receiving treatments for sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and acne scarring, Rieger founded Love Skin Holistic Med Spa in 2015. Since then, her mission has been to provide individualized treatment regimens utilizing revolutionary, alternative, energy-based skincare products and holistic wellness solutions for clients seeking cleaner, more natural products and services.

The brand exclusively uses sustainable methods and natural, organic, plant-based materials, and focuses on integrative, alternative treatments, holistic wellbeing, and clean, effective options to treat customers from the inside out. Love Skin Botanicals™ is the culmination of many years of research and an overwhelming demand for ethical products.

In addition to its premium skincare and cosmetics line, Love Skin Holistic Medical Spa offers food sensitivity testing, dietary supplements, and alternative energy-based therapies. Rieger plans to open a second spa in Gilbert in 2023 as a result of the growing popularity of the Tempe location. For more information on the Love Skin Botanicals™ skincare line, go to loveskinbotanicals.com. To find out more about Love Skin Holistic Med Spa, located at 2034 E. Southern Ave. in Tempe, visit loveskinmedspa.com.

About Love Skin Botanicals:

Love Skin Botanicals was established in 2015 by Diana J. Rieger, Licensed Cosmetologist, Holistic Esthetician, and Founder of Love Skin Holistic Med Spa in Tempe, Arizona. Love Skin Botanicals is a project of love of people, planet, skin, and a desire for medical-grade skincare with clean, non-toxic, plant-derived, effective ingredients based on cutting-edge science and clinical research. Our formulators use only sustainable practices, natural, organic, plant-based and vegan ingredients. Harnessing the power of wind and solar and participating in carbon-neutral shipping practices, we strive to do our part to help the environment.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18879163.htm