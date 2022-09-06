Focused Ion Beam Market Growth at a Rate of 7.6% by 2029 Business Opportunity and Future Prospects | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Focused Ion Beam Market.

Focused Ion Beam Market is expected to record an increased CAGR of 7.6 % in the forecast period 2022 to 2029

A focused ion beam is a high-energy ion beam generated by machinery with FIB capabilities. The semiconductor industry and 3D imaging techniques mostly use this equipment. Increased R&D spending on biomaterials and materials science is a significant driver of the market's expansion. Other significant factors driving the growth of the focused ion beam market include the rise in demand for FIB-based failure analysis equipment in the electronics industry and circuit editing applications employing FIB.

The Focused Ion Beam Market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period 2022-2029 as a result of rising demand in ion beam lithography and sample preparation. The market for focused ion beams may experience rapid expansion due to the growing use of focused ion beams as a technique for surface modification of materials.

North America held the largest share of the Focused Ion Beam Market

The market in North America is predicted to grow as a result of technological advancements in the electronics and semiconductor sector, new product launches by top players in the focused ion beam ecosystem, and increased adoption of focused ion beam systems in numerous universities and research institutions. Due to the fact that a sizable number of businesses situated in the US are engaged in the production of focused ion beam systems, the US market is anticipated to gain the most traction over the projected period.

Recent Developments in the Broad Ion Beam Technology Market :

INTEGRATED DYNAMIC ELECTRON SOLUTIONS, INC. (US), an entrepreneurial company specialising in technology linked to transmission electron microscopy, was purchased by JEOL Ltd. in January 2020.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation released the CG7300, an advanced CD Measurement SEM (CD-SEM*1), in December 2019. The CG7300 offers increased high-precision measurement and increased throughput.

Thermo Fisher Scientific released the Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) solution in September 2019, which is designed to provide automotive suppliers and additive manufacturing companies with faster quality control analyses of materials used in development and production.

Report Metric Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2029 Forecast unit Value (USD million/thousand) Segments covered Ion source, application, vertical, and region Geographic regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ZEISS International, Tescan, JEOL Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, A&D Company Limited

Focused Ion Beam Market Players



The focused ion beam market key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ZEISS International, Tescan, JEOL Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, A&D Company Limited and Others.

Key Market Segments: Focused Ion Beam Market

Focused Ion Beam Market by Ion Source, 2020-2029

Focused Ion Beam Market by Vertical, 2020-2029

Electronics & Semiconductor

Industrial Science

Material Science

Bioscience

Focused Ion Beam Market by Application, 2020-2029

Failure Analysis

Nanofabrication

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global focused ion beam market is provided.

The report offers a competitive scenario of the focused ion beam market with growth trends, structure, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

It includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as the competitive structure of the focused ion beam market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.



Focused Ion Beam Market Dynamics

Market Trends

The focused ion beam market is expected to increase as a result of ongoing advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industries toward device compactness. Additionally, focused ion beam systems have been employed in the semiconductor sector for more than 20 years, as well as in the development of various biomaterials and material science. In relation to the expansion of the focused ion beam market globally, the focused ion beam configuration is additionally utilised with a scanning electron microscope to prepare samples for transmission electron microscopy.

Growth Drivers

The main drivers propelling the growth of the focused ion beam market globally are the expanding use of focused ion beam systems in material science, the rise in demand for failure analysis, and the usage of focused ion beams in nano machining. In the material science labs, FIB systems are used for microstructural investigation, circuit modification, and specimen preparation. Additionally, focused ion beam systems are employed as equipment for failure investigation in the manufacturing and semiconductor sectors. The ability to identify the root cause of failure has become crucial for saving money on failed trials and rerouting resources in the proper directions.

Market Challenges

The high cost of focused ion beam equipment is the only issue facing the focused ion beam market. Due to the low demand for the technology among small and medium-sized businesses, it is difficult to use the technology generally. This is a significant flaw that could adversely impact the market for a global focused ion beam during the projection period.

