Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,546 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Government of Canada celebrates the national historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island 1942

 ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, will participate in a Parks Canada and Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island in 1942.

During the Second World War, Newfoundland's Bell Island, a strategically vital iron-ore shipping centre in Conception Bay, was targeted by German U-boats seeking to disrupt the supply of iron in Canada and Great Britain. In September and November 1942, ships anchored near Bell Island and at Scotia Pier were attacked by German U-boats resulting in the sinking of four merchant ships, the loss of nearly 70 crew members, and the destruction of the pier.

Joanne Thompson will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:               

September 8, 2022


Time:               

The event will start at 11 a.m. NDT

Media should arrive at 10:45 a.m. NDT


Location:         

Bell Island Community Museum,

13 Compressor Hill, Bell Island, NL

Note: Passenger ferry transportation required to access the event venue.

SOURCE Parks Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c5021.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada celebrates the national historic significance of the German U-boat attacks at Bell Island 1942

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.