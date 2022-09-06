Commodity Plastics Market Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.15% during the Forecast Period by 2029

Commodity Plastics Market

The commodity plastics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on the commodity plastics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.

The commodity plastics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on the commodity plastics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The scope of the commodity plastics market survey report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment



Market Analysis and Insights Global Commodity Plastics Market

Commodity plastics are referred to plastics that are utilized in large volumes for regular household applications. These plastics find their use in a broad variety of applications including trash containers, clothing, packaging film, disposables, and others. Commodity plastics are not utilized in critical service environments, and therefore do not need high mechanical strength. So, these plastics are relatively cheap and exhibit lower mechanical properties than engineered plastics.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the commodity plastics market in the forecast period are the rise in industrialization and increasing construction and automotive sectors. Furthermore, the development of health care infrastructure is further anticipated to propel the growth of the commodity plastics market. Moreover, the rising need for flexible packing because of lower cost, availability, durability, and reliability than the rigorous packaging in the packaging industries and growing metal prices is further estimated to cushion the growth of the commodity plastics market. On the other hand, amplified environmental concerns over plastic waste are further projected to impede the growth of the commodity plastics market in the timeline period.

Global Commodity Plastics Market Scope and Market Size

The commodity plastics market is segmented on the basis of type, type of plastic, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the commodity plastics market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and others. Polyethylene is further sub-segmented into HDPE (high-density polyethylene), LDPE (low-density polyethylene), LLDPE (Linear low-density polyethylene), UHMW (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is further segmented into rigid PVC and flexible PVC. Polypropylene (PP) is further segmented into polypropylene homo-polymers (PPH) and polypropylene co-polymers (PPC).

On the basis of type of plastic, the commodity plastics market is segmented into reusable and recyclable.

On the basis of application, the commodity plastics market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical, and others. Packaging is further segmented into film wraps, plastic bags, industrial & household chemical containers, milk jugs, cereal box liners, and others.

In addition, the growth prospects in the advancing countries will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the commodity plastics market in the coming years. However, the government regulations on the usage of plastics for packaging might further challenge the growth of the commodity plastics market in the near future.

This commodity plastics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Exxon Mobil

Sinopec Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

BASF SE

DuPont

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Borealis AG

Braskem

Eni S.P.A

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Gas Authority of India Limited(GAIL)

Hanwha Co. Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation

Ineos

LG Chem, Ltd.

Lotte Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Qatar Petroleum

Qenos Pty Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

Sabic

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Commodity Plastics Market Country Level Analysis

The commodity plastics market is analyzed, and market size and volume information is provided by country, type, type of plastic, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the commodity plastics market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the commodity plastics market due to the rise in the demand for commodity plastic from the packaging and medical & pharmaceutical sector in several countries. Furthermore, the economic and healthcare advancement and the growing investments in the construction industry will further boost the growth of the commodity plastics market in the region during the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

