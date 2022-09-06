Gamification Market Value is Expected to Garner $95.5 billion by 2030, at CAGR of 22.6%, Says Allied Market Research

Gamification Market

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of AI for processing and presentation of personalized results present new opportunities in the upcoming years. Rewards & recognition to employees over performance to boost the employee engagement and providing lucrative offers to customers & consumers drive the growth of the global gamification market.

The global gamification market generated $9.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $95.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

Major market players such as - Ambition, Axonify, Inc., Bunchball, Inc., Callidus Software, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution Corp., Cut-e GmbH, G-Cube, Iactionable, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the total market share. However, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the global gamification market, owing to rise in demand for mobile gaming apps and software.

• Many large enterprises have adopted gamification solutions, and are increasing investments in gamification for wide range of applications from marketing to recruitment.

• The trend is likely to be continued post-pandemic as well.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

