Strategies For Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prebiotic ingredients market size is expected to grow to $8.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. An increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is expected to propel the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market going forward.

The prebiotic ingredients market consists of the sale of prebiotic ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as food ingredients to sustain or renovate a "healthy" gut microflora along with other health benefits. Prebiotic ingredients refer to a collection of nutrients that the gut bacteria degrades. They can nourish the intestinal flora, and their breakdown products are short-chain fatty acids that are discharged into the bloodstream, impacting not just the GI tract but also distant organs.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the prebiotic ingredients market. Major companies operating in the prebiotic ingredients market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Gnosis by Lesaffre, an Italy-based producer of prebiotic ingredients, launched Lynside® Immunity Prebiotic. This product creates innovative prebiotic opportunities by stimulating fundamental groups of bacteria that use saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast cell walls to create a new type of yeast-based prebiotic that can be digested by a specific gut bacterial group and cause the formation of certain short-chain fatty acids due to its complex carbohydrate content.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Segments

The global prebiotic ingredients market report is segmented:

By Type: Inulin, Fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Disaccharides, Monosaccharide, Nucleotide-Activated Saccharides, Soy Oligosaccharides, Others

By Source: Roots, Grains, Vegetables, Fruits Trunk (or) Stem, Others

By Operability: Gut Health, Immunity, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, Weight Management

By Application: Functional Food and Beverage, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pet Food

By Geography: The global prebiotic ingredients market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prebiotic ingredients global market overviews, analyzes, research and forecasts market size and growth for the prebiotic ingredients global market, prebiotic ingredients market share, prebiotic ingredients global market segments and geographies, prebiotic ingredients global market players, prebiotic ingredients market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The prebiotic ingredients global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DuPont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V, Samyang Genex Corporation, Beneo GmbH, Beghin Meiji S.A, Nexira SAS, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd, Royal Cosun, Kerry Group plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Prenexus Health, Taiyo International, AIDP, Thera-Plantes Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

