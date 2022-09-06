Charcoal Market Size, Industry Demand, Share, Growth, Top Players, Business Statistics and Global Forecast to 2029

Charcoal Market

Charcoal is a manmade black carbon residue product that is produced the plant material such as wood.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the charcoal market is expected to reach a value of USD 6,946.21 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The latest study released on the Global Charcoal Market by Data Bridge Market Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast for 2029. Charcoal Industry Reports furnish a detailed overview of market growth, size, share, trends, stability industry policies, latest innovation, and top manufactures analysis yet prophesy after 2029.

Charcoal is a manmade black carbon residue product that is produced the plant material such as wood. This process is carried out in the presence of oxygen to remove volatile and water constitutes Due to increased demand for the product in recreational cooking and metal manufacturing, building & construction, healthcare, industrial filtration, and pharmaceutical applications, the global charcoal market is estimated to develop significantly over the forecast period. In recreational cooking, charcoal can be used as a substitute for coal. In addition, the increased popularity of barbeque cooking in restaurants is likely to boost demand for charcoal.

Key players in This Report include:

Plantar, Rancher Charcoal

E & C Charcoal, Jumbo Charcoal (Pty) Ltd

Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot

Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad,

Etosha

The Clorox Company, Fire & Flavor

Timber Charcoal Company LLC

FogoCharcoal.com

NamCo Charcoal and Timber Products

Namchar, Mesjaya Sdn Bhd

Cook In Wood, maurobera.com

Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC.,

Duraflame, Inc.

Charcoal Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

An increase in urbanization and rapid industrialization had created substantial demand for charcoal

The demand for charcoal is increasing mainly due to the urban population in developing countries. More than half the global population now lives in cities, and urban dwellers are restricted to charcoal use because of the easiness of production, access, transport, and tradition. Urbanization has influenced the type of fuels used and also the total energy consumption for different functions which have further increased the demand for charcoal production across the region.

The rise in consumption of barbequed food

In much of the world, barbecuing is practically a very common activity in many regions, especially in the summertime. And while some people grill with gas and electricity, many people also prefer grilling with charcoal gives their food a particularly smoky flavor. Furthermore, charcoal is mostly used for recreational barbecuing in places like North America and Europe, but it’s the primary cooking fuel in most African nations. In addition, it is reported that the market is majorly driven by the rising influence of grilled food worldwide and the growing adoption of grilled food among millennials. In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Thereby, an increasing number of people have been engaged in-home cooking and organizing small social events at home. This situation has resulted in an increasing demand for home cooking equipment and materials.

Opportunity

The shift towards the improved stove and higher efficiencies

Traditional stoves for heating and cooking at the household level are typically inefficient and generate considerable indoor air pollution, which can be deleterious to human health. Improved cook stoves have been deployed in many countries in attempts to improve cooking and heating efficiency and reduce indoor pollution in domestic households. Furthermore, charcoal can be burned cleanly and safely if prepared properly and used correctly with inefficient appliances. Improved cook stoves are convex in shape and insulated on all sides. Because of their insulation, they require less charcoal to generate an equivalent amount of useful heat, and they retain heat for longer. Also, recently there is the introduction of improved cookstoves that can reduce GHG emissions by improving fuel efficiency and thereby reducing demand for charcoal for the same quantity of cooking energy.

Restraints/Challenges

Stringent government regulations for charcoal production

A number of policies and standards have been initiated for charcoal production to ensure the quality and safe handling of the product. For instance, Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (S.C. 2010, c. 21) addresses the prevention of human health or safety that are posed by consumer products in Canada, including those that circulate within Canada and those that are imported.

Inadequate baseline information for policy formulation related to charcoal

Population growth and the shift from firewood to charcoal were highlighted as the main driving factors for the growth of the charcoal market. However, wood-fuel exploitation alone clearly does not provide a summary explanation for ongoing deforestation on a national scale. The problems related to wood fuel have increased due to unstructured baseline information related to various policies of charcoal production, which have further created the demand and supply gap for charcoal across the region. Therefore, precise data on the charcoal value chain needs to be provided as an excellent entry point for shaping proper policy frameworks. This will also offer an opportunity to the various stakeholders to add knowledge, innovation capital, and technology at each step or link in the value chain of charcoal production. Hence, the inadequate baseline information for policy formulation is creating a major challenge for the market to grow.

The Charcoal Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The charcoal market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Lump Charcoal

Charcoal Briquettes

Japanese Charcoal

Sugar Charcoal

Others

On the basis of product, the global charcoal market is segmented into lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes, Japanese charcoal, sugar charcoal and others.

Application

Outdoor Activities

Restaurant Business

Metallurgical Fuel

Industrial Fuel

Filtration

Others

On the basis of application, the global charcoal market has been segmented into below outdoor activities, restaurant business, metallurgical fuel, industrial fuel, filtration, and others.

Global Charcoal Market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, and growth patterns, as well as offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Egypt

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Venezuela

Argentina

Ecuador

Peru

Colombia

Europe

Turkey

Spain

Turkey

Netherlands Denmark

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Russia UK

Italy

France

Asia-Pacific

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Singapore

Vietnam

China

Malaysia

Japan

Philippines

Korea

Thailand

India

Indonesia

Australia

Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Charcoal market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Charcoal

To showcase the development of the Charcoal market in different parts of the world.

To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Charcoal market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Charcoal

To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Charcoal market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Key questions answered

What is the growth rate of the Charcoal Market?

Which Countries Data is covered in the Charcoal Market?

What are the Main Data Pointers Covered in Charcoal Market Report?

What are the Major Players Operating in the Charcoal Market?

