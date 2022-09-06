Strategies For Global Glamping Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Glamping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Glamping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the glamping market size is expected to grow to $4.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%. The growing number of staycations is expected to propel the glamping market growth going forward.

The glamping global market consists of the sale of glamping accommodation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used by consumers to experience a vacation in lesser-known places without giving up their comforts and peace of mind. Glamping refers to a form of camping where travelers enjoy comforts that are usually associated with luxurious types of holidays. Glamping is a fusion between camping and glamour, which is a more sophisticated version of camping.

Global Glamping Market Trends

Product innovation is one of the key glamping market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the glamping global market are developing new products with unique features to strengthen their position in the glamping market. For instance, in June 2022, Glampitect, a Dubai-based glamping site design consultancy operating in the glamping market launched a portable luxury glamping pod, in partnership with UAE engineering specialists of Rescom. The pods have powder-coated aluminum tiles and the latest accessories such as flat-screen TVs and modern kitchens and these are assembled on a galvanized steel chassis that allows people to move around to different locations.

Global Glamping Market Segments

The global glamping market is segmented:

By Type: Family Travel, Enterprise Travel

By Accommodation: Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, Other

By Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Kids

By Size: 4-Person, 2-Person, Other Sizes

By End-User: Consumers, Events

By Geography: The global glamping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Glamping Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides glamping global market analysis, overviews and forecasts market size and growth for the global glamping market, glamping global market share, glamping global market segments and geographies, glamping global market players, glamping global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The glamping global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Glamping Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Paperbark Camp., The Glamping Orchard, GlamXperience, Under Canvas Inc., Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd., Teapot Lane Glamping, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, Glamping La Cepa, and BIGHEAD glamping tents.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

