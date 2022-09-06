Network Management Systems Market Size worth USD 18.23 Billion by 2029, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.45% - DBMR Study

Network Management Systems Market

Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Network Management Systems Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Network Management Systems Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.45% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 18.23 billion by 2029.

Global Network Management Systems Market Analysis and Insights:

The network management systems market is being driven by the expansion of in-depth visibility into network security. The upsurge in the demand for maintaining quality of services and quality of experience is a major factor driving the market's growth. The rise in the demand for better optimization of business operations is driving up demand for network management systems market. Other significant factors such as increase in the internet penetration and government’s digitization strategy in both developing as well as developed countries will cushion the growth rate of network management systems market. Another vital factor is the surging number of mobile users will accelerate the growth of network management systems market. Furthermore, emerging demand from digital economy to manage and control network functions with the purpose of providing excellent services will influence the network management systems market for the forecast period mentioned above.

Moreover, technological advancements, significant growth in global Ip traffic and cloud traffic and prominence of IoT will boost the beneficial opportunities for the network management systems market growth. Additionally, surging demand for network management solutions across SMES will act as market drivers that will further result in the enhancement of growth rate of network management systems market.

List of the leading companies operating in the Network Management Systems Market includes:

* Cisco Systems, Inc

* IBM

* Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

* Juniper Networks, Inc.

* Nokia

* SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

* Broadcom

* NETSCOUT

* Riverbed Technology

* Micro Focus

* Progress Software Corporation

* BMC Software, Inc.

* ExtraHop Networks

* Colasoft, Flowmon Networks a.s.

* LiveAction

* Paessler AG

* Kentik.

* VIAVI Solutions Inc

* Accedian Networks Inc.

* This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Network Management Systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

* The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Network Management Systems market share.

* The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Network Management Systems market growth scenario.

* Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

* The report provides a detailed global Network Management Systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Global Network Management Systems Market Scope and Market Size:

* On the basis of component, the network management system market is segmented into platform, solution and services. Solutions are further sub-segmented into network performance and monitoring, cloud monitoring, virtual monitoring, SDN monitoring, network configuration, log and event management and others. Others are divided into IP address management and VoIP monitoring. Services are further sub-segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment services, training, support, and maintenance services.

* Based on deployment type, the network management system market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

* On the basis of organisation size, the network management system market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

* Network management system market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into service providers and verticals. Service providers are further sub-segmented into telecom service provider, cloud service provider, managed service provider and others. Verticals are further sub-segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, others. Others are further segmented into education and hospitality.

Network Management Systems Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the network management systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the network management systems market during the forecast period of 2022-2029 and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of major service providers, rising level of investment in new data centers and increasing integration of 5G infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the well-established cloud infrastructure, digital transformation and growing government initiatives such as Digital India in this region.

The country section of the network management systems market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Network Management Systems Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

* At what growth rate will the market be projected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029?

* What will be the market value in the future?

* What are the key opportunities of the market?

* Which region of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

* Who are the major players operating in the market?

Table of Content: Global Network Management Systems Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Network Management Systems Market Report

Part 03: Global Network Management Systems Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Network Management Systems Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Network Management Systems Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

