Digital Payments Market is Projected to Reach US$ 22326.5 Bn by 2030 | Wordplay, MasterCard Incorporated, Alphabet, Visa

The global digital payments market was valued at US$ 7,360 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 22326.5 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Market Overview:

One major advantage of digital payment is its ease of use. Businesses and consumers can now pay with any payment method they prefer, including credit cards or net banking. While traditional channels can be cumbersome and time-consuming, digital payment solutions make the process simple, quick, and secure. In addition to this, businesses and providers can easily analyze buying patterns and geographical data to better serve customers. Ultimately, digital payment will make lives easier and boost customer satisfaction. Despite a lack of widespread adoption, digital payment solutions are increasingly important in many parts of the world. A growing number of consumers are adopting non-cash payment methods, which offer a simpler and more convenient way to transfer money. These innovations are expected to continue to grow, with lower-cost terminals and asset-lite modes seeing prominent growth. This is good news for online retailers looking to maximize conversion rates and fit their business models. However, the digital payment industry isn't without challenges. Despite these challenges, digital payments are a worthwhile investment for many businesses.

Digital Payments Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Digital Payments Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Wordplay Inc. (Fidelity National Information Services), PayPal Holdings Inc., MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard), Stripe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., Alipay.com Co. Ltd, Amazon Payments Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Paytm (One97 Communications limited), Apple Inc. and Mobiamo Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Digital Payments Market, By Mode of Payment:

‣ Point of Sale

‣ Online Sale

Global Digital Payments Market, By End-User Industry:

‣ Retail

‣ Entertainment

‣ Healthcare

‣ Hospitality

‣ Other End-user Industries

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing developments in the global digital payments market are expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in November 2020, Conferma Pay and Visa announced an advanced strategic partnership in order to introduce Visa Commercial Pay, which is a suite of B2B payment solutions for improving the cash flow for businesses and eliminating previous manual processes. In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, government efforts to boost financial inclusion have focused on using digital payment platforms to pay essential workers and distribute funds to disadvantaged groups. Governments have also relaxed regulatory restrictions on digital payments, including a recent waiver of digital transfer fees and an increase in the maximum amount of money that can be transferred online. The high usage of smartphones in the world is estimated to enhance the growth of the global digital payments market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several developments in the global digital payments market. For instance, in November 2021, Fiserv introduced a new cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform called EnteractSM.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global digital payments market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key players in the region. For instance, in September 2021, Virgin Money and Global Payments Inc signed a partnership in order to increase Global Payments’ two-sided network, in order to empower the customers of Virgin Money.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global digital payments market, owing to the high usage of digital payment applications in the region. For instance, according to Tomorrowmakers, there are 10 major digital wallets and UPI platforms in India.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

- The deployment of recent data acquired by our own researchers. These provide you historical and future data that is analysed to show you why the market for Digital Payments is changing; this enables you to foresee changes in the industry and keep a step ahead of your competitors.

- The concise analysis, understandable graph, and table format will help you quickly find the information you want.

- Indicates the region and market sector that is most likely to grow quickly and take over the market.

- A regional study demonstrating how the product or service is used in each location and the factors affecting the market there.

- Complete company profiles for the major market players, including company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players, as well as new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of companies profiled in the past five years.

- The market forecast for the sector, taking into account recent developments including growth prospects and drivers as well as difficulties and constraints in both emerging and developed economies.

- Porter's five forces analysis is applied to give a thorough understanding of the market from many perspectives.

- Provides market development possibilities in the upcoming years as well as industry comprehension through Value Chain - Market Dynamics scenario.

