Global Fortified Wine Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fortified wine fortified wine market size is expected to grow to $27.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. Increasing populations around the globe are expected to propel the fortified wine industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the fortified wine market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6956&type=smp

The fortified wine market consists of fortified wine sales by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are used to make cocktails as well as great cooking wines. Fortified wine refers to wine that has been fortified by the addition of a distilled spirit, particularly a grape spirit such as brandy or cognac. The grape spirit can be added to the wine during or after fermentation. The addition of the distilled spirit makes the fortified wine unique as compared to other types.

Global Fortified Wine Market Trends

Product innovation is a key fortified wine market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the fortified wine sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2021, Taylor’s, a Portugal-based beverage company that produces fortified wine, launched Chip Dry & Tonic, which was claimed to be the first pre-mixed 25cl variant, RTD white port, and tonic, packed in a can. The new product is a ready-to-drink 5.5% abv Taylor’s Chip Dry and Tonic.

Global Fortified Wine Market Segments

The global fortified wine market is segmented:

By Product: Port Wine, Vermouth, Sherry, Other

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End Users/Applications: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, On Trade, Specialist Retailers, Retail Stores

By Geography: The global fortified wine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global fortified wine market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fortified-wine-global-market-report

Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fortified wine market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fortified wine market, fortified wine global market share, fortified wine market segments and geographies, fortified wine global market players, fortified wine global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fortified wine global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Liberty Wines Limited, Taylor's Port, Vinbros, Lombardo winery, Curatolo Arini, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., EMILIO HIDALGO SA, Mazuran's Vineyards Limited, Sogrape Vinhos, Backsberg, BACARDI, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Indage Vintners Limited, and Contratto.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Red Wine Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/red-wine-global-market-report

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Grain Alcohol Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-alcohol-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC