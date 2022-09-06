Strategies For Global Aviation Asset Management Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aviation asset management market size is expected to grow to $287.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aviation asset management market going forward.

The aviation asset management market consists of sales of aviation asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for cost savings, improving productivity, and reducing ownership costs within the airport. Aviation asset management refers to a programmatic method of proactively managing and maintaining aircraft across each aircraft’s useful life, from initial acquisition to final disposition.

Global Aviation Asset Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation asset management market. Major companies in the aviation asset management market are focusing on new technologies to develop advanced asset management software solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2022, flydocs, a UK-based asset management solution provider, partnered with SGI Aviation Services, a Netherlands-based aviation asset management company, to develop a financial asset management software solution to cater to a diverse range of aviation asset owners through flydocs’ digitised asset management tools, maximising the value of assets with the use of technology and support.

Global Aviation Asset Management Market Segments

By Service Types: Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications, End-to-End

By Types Of Aircraft: Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Private Jets

By End-User: Commercial Platforms, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services

By Geography: The global aviation asset management market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aviation asset management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aviation asset management global market, aviation asset management global market share, aviation asset management global market segments and geographies, aviation asset management global market players, aviation asset management global market outlook, aviation asset management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aviation asset management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aerdata, Airbus Group, Aercap Holdings N.V., GE Capital Aviation Services, Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd., BBAM LP, Aviation Asset Management Inc., Skyworks Capital LLC, GA Telesis LLC, Acumen Aviation, Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd, Aerotargets International LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A, Saab Ab, The Boeing Company, and Asv Global.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

